Just about every business makes use of a supply chain, especially those in the retail or e-commerce sectors, and most companies have had to deal with a lot of issues due to COVID-19. Businesses that are active in the supply chain sector or rely on supply chain operations to run their business are particularly affected by this pandemic. In fact, an astounding 73 percent of the participants of a global survey that was conducted in 2020 said that their supply chain operations were negatively impacted by COVID-19. That being said, not only companies have been affected by COVID-19. Ethically-minded consumers have started to increasingly demand transparency, especially in regard to product supply chains. The marketing and blockchain technology company Taeltech made note of this demand and found a way to address it.