Several past American Idol contestants from this season returned for Sunday’s (May 23) finale, but there was one singer conspicuous by their absence: Arthur Gunn. Gunn, a previous Idol runner-up who won a comeback competition to earn a spot on this year’s season, was scheduled to perform two duets with celebrity guest Sheryl Crow. However, when it came time to take to the stage, Gunn was nowhere to be seen, as former contestant Graham DeFranco took his place alongside the “All I Wanna Do” hitmaker.