These Popular Android Apps Are Putting User Data at Risk
According to a report by Check Point Research, many popular Android apps put your personal data at risk due to poorly secured third-party services. The report highlights several different security flaws affecting 23 different apps available on Google Play, each with anywhere from 50,000 to 10 million downloads. Most of the offending apps collect and store user information, developer data, and internal company resources using unsecured real-time databases and cloud storage services. The security researchers were able to find the unsecured cloud databases from 13 apps, meaning outsider actors can also access them.lifehacker.com