ORDER OF PUBLICATION ON NOTICE OF HEARING TO JUSTIN TROTTO the putative father of T.T. DOB 03/11/2012. Be advised that a matter is pending in the Circuit Court of Preston County, West Virginia, as case number 20-JA-101, involving your parental rights, if any, to a Male child whose date of birth is March 11, 2012. You must appear at a hearing scheduled for July 12, 2021 at 11:00 am at the Preston County Circuit Court, at 101 W Main St, Kingwood, WV 26537 and/or defend any such rights within 15 days by serving a response upon the Preston County Circuit Clerk whose address is 106 West Main Street, Suite 201, Kingwood, West Virginia, 26537.