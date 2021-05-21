newsbreak-logo
Small Business

SBA now expects to distribute Shuttered Venue Operators Grants next week

By Caitlin Huston
broadwaynews.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Small Business Administration said Friday that it now expects to begin distributing grants under the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant program next week. The agency previously said it would award grants this past week, but no funds have yet been distributed. The update comes after a long-delayed opening of the program and then technical issues and a few false starts which prevented applicants from applying until April 26.

broadwaynews.com
