Louisiana State

Health officials identify two cases of India COVID-19 variant in Louisiana

By WBRZ Staff
wbrz.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Health has identified the state's first two confirmed cases of the India B.1.617 variant of COVID-19 in northwest Louisiana. While these are the first two cases of this strain identified in the state, there may be more that have not been detected. The CDC has labeled it a variant of great concern because of its increased transmissibility. However, current COVID-19 vaccines are effective against this version of the virus.

