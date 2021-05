KINGWOOD — Waterfront Group WV is suing Allegheny Wood Products for a property issue. David L. Hough and Cynthia F. Graves were also named as defendants in the suit. Allegheny granted Hough and Graves a right of first refusal for 2.98 acres of land in Preston County on Oct. 5, 2004, and on March 3, 2020, Allegheny conveyed over 1,000 acres situated in Preston County to the plaintiff and developed portions of the property for residential use and began to sell the lots, according to a complaint filed in Preston Circuit Court.