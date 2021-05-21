newsbreak-logo
MLB

Chicago White Sox: Moncada turning into offensive force

By Mitchell Kaminski
FanSided
FanSided
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the Chicago White Sox left Minnesota they boarded the plane with some extra drip. All members of the team were dressed like they were about to star in one of Yoan Moncada’s music videos with vibrant colors, bomber jackets, and chains as far as the eye can see. Yoan...

All-female brawl breaks out in stands during Cardinals-White Sox game

CHICAGO (KTVI) – A wild brawl in the stands of a baseball game between the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago White Sox diverted attention from the field for several minutes Monday. Nearby fans recorded the fight and posted footage to social media. Videos taken from various seats in the stadium...
Chicago White Sox: Albert Pujols would be a disaster signing

The Los Angeles Angels did something that nobody saw coming. On Thursday afternoon, they announced that they were releasing Albert Pujols who has one year left on the huge contract that he signed in 2011. That is a stunning move because of what he has meant to that team for the last decade. Let’s be clear about something, Albert Pujols is one of the best hitters in the history of the sport. He would be a terrible addition for the Chicago White Sox for a variety of reasons.
White Sox's Matt Foster: Earns win in relief

Foster (2-1) earned the win in relief Sunday against the Royals after pitching a scoreless ninth inning. He struck out two. Foster has been excellent of late and tossed nine of his 14 pitches for strikes en route to his second win of the campaign. The right-hander has tossed seven straight scoreless outings and has given up just two earned runs across 10.1 innings since a five-run appearance back on April 7. That translates to a 1.78 ERA and a 13:1 K:BB in that stretch.
WATCH NOW: Barber goes from $5 fades in his grandma's Hammond kitchen to cutting the hair of White Sox superstars like Yoan Moncada

A Hammond native who started out cutting hair for $5 in his grandparents' house while he was still living in their basement is now giving haircuts in a tricked-out Mercedes truck to White Sox superstars like Yoan Moncada, Jose Abreu, Luis Robert and Tim Anderson. Freddie Pintor, the owner of Big League Barbershop in Hammond and St. John, has been cutting the hair of White Sox stars at their homes and condos, outside Guaranteed Rate Field, in the parking lots of hotels and at Midway Airport. He rolls up in a custom Mercedes truck he's equipped with an antique barber chair, a full bar, television and a stereo system pumping out whatever tunes they prefer. A stylist for the South Siders, his growing list of ballplayer clients from the Sox includes Nick Madrigal, Leury Garcia and former right fielder Nomar Mazara. Pitcher Dylan Cease has asked for his number.
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Drives in three in win

Moncada went 2-for-5 with a double, three RBI and a run scored in Saturday's 9-1 win over the Royals. Moncada got the fireworks started in the first inning when the White Sox scored eight runs. He plated Tim Anderson and Nick Madrigal with a two-run double that turned out to be the winning hit, then finished off the eight-run inning with an RBI single. The third baseman is slashing .262/.360/.393, and that's with a heady .357 BABIP.
White Sox's Adam Eaton: Socks two-run shot

Eaton went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run and two walks in Sunday's win over the Royals. Eaton had been struggling of late and has recorded just one hit over his previous nine at-bats, but he delivered an excellent performance Sunday and reached base three times -- something he'd done just twice all season long prior to this game. It was also Eaton's first homer since April 12.
Twins-Chicago White Sox series preview

Tuesday, 7:10 p.m.: RHP Kenta Maeda (2-2, 5.02 ERA) vs. RHP Dylan Cease (2-0, 2.37) Wednesday, 7:10 p.m.: LHP J.A. Happ (2-0, 1.91) vs. LHP Dallas Keuchel (1-1, 3.79) Thursday, 1:10 p.m.: RHP Michael Pineda (2-1, 2.43) vs. LHP Carlos Rodon (5-0, 0.58) Twins update. It's the Twins' first meeting...
Chicago White Sox: There is need to take advantage of the Royals

The Chicago White Sox are 22-13 and in first place of the American League Central division. Things have been going so well for them lately as they have now won six straight games after sweeping two series in a row. One of those two series that the White Sox swept came against the Kansas City Royals last week. Since that, the Royals still haven’t won a game as they are now losers of 11 straight. That is something that the White Sox need to take advantage of as they will now host them in a four-game set.
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Records three hits, steals base

Anderson went 3-for-5 with a double, two runs scored and a stolen base in Sunday's win over the Royals. Anderson made his presence felt at the top of the White Sox's lineup once again, but he delivered a complete effort -- he stole his seventh base of the campaign and posted a multi-hit game for the sixth time during his ongoing 11-game hitting streak. The star shortstop is hitting .382 during that 11-game stretch.
Deep Dive: Should We Be Concerned About Yoan Moncada?

The idea of this article is to discuss, in depth, a specific player’s current profile and production. We will dive into why he is succeeding or struggling and discuss if there are reasons for concern or brighter days ahead. The intention here is to figure out what is going on...
Let’s lose two! White Sox 3, Tigers 1; White Sox 11, Tigers 0

The Detroit Tigers dropped a pair of games to the Chicago White Sox on Thursday evening: a close 3-1 loss in Game 1, but a blowout, 11-0, in Game 2. A rainout on Wednesday necessitated a pair of seven-inning contests on Thursday, a decidedly nicer day and evening, weather-wise. The somewhat unusual start time (4:10 pm CDT) made for some strange shadows at the start of the twin-bill.
White Sox race past Royals with 8-run first inning

Tim Anderson, Nick Madrigal and Yoan Moncada collected two hits apiece in an eight-run first inning that also featured a Danny Mendick two-run home run, as the visiting Chicago White Sox rode an early outburst to a 9-1 rout of the Kansas City Royals on Saturday night. Chicago pummeled Royals...
Postgame Report: White Sox 9, Royals 1

The White Sox offense absolutely exploded in the first inning, scoring 8 runs and eventually winning by a 9-1 final in Kansas City. Tim Anderson and Nick Madrigal started off the rally with back to back singles, Yoan Moncada hit a 2-RBI double, and Yasmani Grandal hit a sac fly to make things 3-0 in a hurry. After Andrew Vaughn doubled to score Yermin Mercedes, Leury Garcia tripled to score Vaughn, and Danny Mendick ripped a two-run homer for a 7-0 lead.
DraftKings Daily Fantasy Baseball Picks (5/16/21): MLB DFS Lineups

10 of the 15 games are on the main slate on DraftKings today. Pitching is a little thin. There's more quantity than quality, but we'll find some good places for you to build around. Pitching isn't as bad as it looks at first glance despite not having any five-figure guys to choose from.
White Sox's Lance Lynn: Looks good to start Tuesday

Lynn (hand) is listed as the White Sox's probable pitcher for Tuesday's game against the Twins. In his most recent outing May 13 against this same Twins squad, Lynn came away with his third win in as many starts, but not before taking a comebacker off his right hand during the game. The White Sox sent him in for precautionary X-rays after the outing that revealed no structural damage, so the 34-year-old looks like he'll be good to go for his upcoming turn through the rotation without any limitations. Lynn has been exceptional throughout his first season in Chicago, going 4-1 while posting a 1.30 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 44:11 K:BB across 34.2 innings.
Dallas Keuchel, first-place White Sox visit last-place Twins

The first-place Chicago White Sox open a six-game road trip on Monday night in Minneapolis against the team they’re trying to dethrone in the American League Central, the two-time defending champion Minnesota Twins. Chicago holds a 2 1/2-game lead over the Cleveland Indians following a dramatic, 4-3 ninth-inning comeback victory...
Chicago Cubs open a section for fully vaccinated fans — and offer free hot dogs if you get your shot by Wrigley — while the team remains under full COVID-19 protocols

The way it’s going, baseball will soon turn into two separate and equal entities — the Masks and the Mask Nots. Teams with at least 85% of their Tier 1 members fully vaccinated will be apparent by the lack of mask-wearing personnel in their dugouts, and those under the 85% mark will stick out because the manager and his staff will still be wearing masks.
Free MLB Picks For Today 5/17/2021

San Francisco Giants vs. Cincinnati Reds MLB Pick Prediction 5/17/2021. Giants at Reds—MLB pick is San Francisco Giants and Cincinnati Reds to play over the total of eight runs. Starting for San Francisco will be Logan Webb. In his four starts away from his pitcher friendly home stadium in San Francisco, the righthander has allowed 16 earned runs with nine walks over 19 innings. Reds put up seven runs a game in their home stadium. Sonny Gray starts for the Reds. The righthander is in five starts has an ERA of 3.55 and WHIP of 1.46. He is backed by a Reds bullpen that has an ERA over five and averages four innings per game. Giants bullpen ERA away from their pitchers park at home is over five. Play San Francisco and Cincinnati over eight runs.