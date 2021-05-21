Photos: BRPD vehicle struck by gunfire as officer patrolled for potential crime
BATON ROUGE - A Baton Rouge police officer's car was hit by gunfire while patrolling a neighborhood in an effort to deter crime, according to the department. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the officer was doing a "strategic patrol" on Bard Avenue, just off N Sherwood Forest Drive, around 11:25 a.m. when a bullet pierced the car's rear window. The bullet ended up lodged in the ceiling of the vehicle.www.wbrz.com