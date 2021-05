Randall Foods Inc. has issued a voluntary recall of all Randall beans due to a manufacturing issue. On Thursday, May 20, Randall Foods announced the voluntary recall of all jarred beans after discovering an issue with a temperature indication device. There have been no reports of illness from consumption as of Thursday, but officials say the issue with the device means the beans may not have been effectively processed, which could potentially cause the beans to spoil prematurely or cause food-borne illness.