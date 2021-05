San Bernardino County COVID-19 vaccination sites have extended their hours and are now accepting walk-ups. KVCR’s Megan Jamerson has more on what to expect. In an effort to boost vaccination rates, 12 county-run vaccination sites are now open Tuesday through Saturday 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Appointments are encouraged but not required. Walk-ups will have to register on site and answer health screening questions before getting their jab. The locations include: