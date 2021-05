SACRAMENTO, Calif. — It's been quite a year for high school seniors, learning throughout the 2020-21 school year in the midst of a pandemic. But now, seniors from Elk Grove high schools are graduating, and they deserve all of the applause they can get. With 4,500 graduating seniors, the school district is still keen on doing in-person ceremonies, and as such, has made plans to accommodate graduates and their families while staying safe amid the ongoing pandemic.