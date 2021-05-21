Republicans and White House 'further apart' in infrastructure talks

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republicans and the White House are “further apart” in negotiations to reach a deal on an infrastructure package, Senator Shelley Moore Capito’s office said on Friday, after the White House lowered the cost of an infrastructure bill from $2.3 trillion to $1.7 trillion.

“Based on today’s meeting, the groups seem further apart after two meetings with White House staff than they were after one meeting with President Biden,” a spokeswoman for the senator said. “Senate Republicans will further review the details in today’s counteroffer and continue to engage in conversations with the administration.”