newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Republicans and White House 'further apart' in infrastructure talks

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republicans and the White House are “further apart” in negotiations to reach a deal on an infrastructure package, Senator Shelley Moore Capito’s office said on Friday, after the White House lowered the cost of an infrastructure bill from $2.3 trillion to $1.7 trillion.

“Based on today’s meeting, the groups seem further apart after two meetings with White House staff than they were after one meeting with President Biden,” a spokeswoman for the senator said. “Senate Republicans will further review the details in today’s counteroffer and continue to engage in conversations with the administration.”

Reuters

Reuters

127K+
Followers
147K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shelley Moore Capito
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Senate Republicans#White House Staff#The White House#President Biden#Today
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
White House
Related
Congress & Courtswsgw.com

GOP senators to propose infrastructure counteroffer near $1 trillion

Republican senators will announce a new counteroffer on infrastructure on Thursday, after the White House last week unveiled a slimmed-down alternative to President Biden’s original massive proposal. The new offer will be close to $1 trillion, the minimum amount that Mr. Biden has said he will accept for an infrastructure bill, and proposes to be paid for by repurposing unused funds from previously approved coronavirus relief measures.
POTUSWashington Times

White House: Biden directed 'every single detail' of latest infrastructure offer

The White House on Tuesday downplayed the notion that President Biden’s staff — and not necessarily the president himself — is what’s holding up a bipartisan deal on an infrastructure package, as some Republicans have subtly suggested. “The counter-proposal that our team put forward on Friday was approved by the...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Buttigieg acknowledges 'daylight' between White House, GOP on infrastructure

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg acknowledged Monday that there remains “a lot of daylight” between the White House and Republican senators in ongoing negotiations regarding a potential bipartisan agreement on infrastructure. “The president feels strongly that we should seek to do this in a bipartisan manner, not at any cost, as...
Washington, DCPosted by
Axios

Top Republican senators divided over Jan. 6 commission

Republican senators remain divided as they prepare to vote on establishing a bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection. The big picture: So far, four Republican senators have expressed support for the idea while 25 have come out in opposition. Twenty-one GOP senators have not come down on either side and Democrats will need six more Republicans to get to a filibuster-proof majority, the Washington Post reports.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

Sweeping bill to counter China introduced in U.S. House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. efforts to address competition with China progressed on Tuesday when the chairman of the House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee introduced sweeping legislation to boost economic competitiveness and push Beijing on human rights. Representative Gregory Meeks introduced the “Ensuring American Global Leadership and Engagement Act,” or EAGLE...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Top Republicans flock to Reagan Library to speak out on GOP's future

Some leading conservative voices, including a handful of potential 2024 Republican presidential contenders, will start flocking to the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library this week to speak out on the critical questions concerning the future direction of the GOP. Kicking off the speaking series, which is titled "Time for Choosing," is...