EWU Interim President recommends athletics stay in Division 1

CHENEY, Wash. — Former Eastern Washington University President Mary Cullinan has died, Interim President David May announced on Monday. "I have some sad news to share with you. I recently learned of the passing of Dr. Mary Cullinan," May wrote in an email to EWU employees. "I don't have any details to share, but it is a shock. It is the wishes of her family that no one reach out to them at this time, and the university will be respecting these wishes for privacy."