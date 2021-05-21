newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cheney, WA

EWU Interim President recommends athletics stay in Division 1

KHQ Right Now
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHENEY, Wash. - Eastern Washington University Interim President Dr. David May recommended Friday that EWU stay in Division 1. "Based on the totality of the information and input available, the recommendation is that Eastern Washington University should continue to compete in NCAA Division I athletics and should remain in the Big Sky Conference. To achieve this in a manner that is sustainable in to the future, EWU will have to make the decision to tier its sports array, stepping back from full support for some sports," May said in his presentation.

www.khq.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Sports
City
Cheney, WA
Cheney, WA
Sports
State
Washington State
Cheney, WA
College Sports
Local
Washington College Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ewu#Athletics#Big Sky Conference#Interim President#The Division#University President#Ewu Interim#Division 1#Ncaa Division#Wash#June
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Sports
Related
Spokane, WAThe Spokesman-Review

Locally: Gonzaga baseball’s Brett Harris a Senior CLASS finalist

Another Senior CLASS Award Finalist for the Gonzaga University athletic department. Bulldogs’ third baseman Brett Harris has been selected as one of 10 finalists nationwide for the baseball 2021 Senior CLASS Award®. Corey Kispert and Jill Townsend were finalists in men’s and women’s basketball, respectively. Harris, from Arlington Heights, Illinois,...
Mead, WAThe Spokesman-Review

Prep roundup: Sam Martens pitches Mt. Spokane over Mead in GSL 4A/3A third-place game

Roundup of Friday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho. Mt. Spokane 4, Mead 1: Sam Martens allowed one run on four hits and a walk with four strikeouts over 5 1/3 innings and the Wildcats (10-3) beat the visiting Panthers (8-5) in the GSL 4A/3A third-place game on Friday. Jordan Hockett went 1 2/3 scoreless innings of relief for the save. RBI singles by Jaxon Davis and Carson Coffield in the bottom of the third gave the Wildcats a lead they never lost.
Cheney, WAewu.edu

EWU Professor Bill Youngs Shares Rich History

From our National Parks to U.S. History in general, professor Bill Youngs is a leading expert in the field. He sat down with host Kent Adams as the latest guest on “Experts @ EWU” to share stories from his nearly 50 years of teaching at EWU. View the interview.
Cheney, WAcheneyfreepress.com

EWU soccer coach Bodnar will not return

CHENEY — For the second time since March 31, Eastern Washington University athletics director Lynn Hickey has fired a head coach. Following her earlier decision not to retain long-time women’s head basketball coach Wendy Schuller, Hickey announced on May 10 that soccer coach Chad Bodnar’s contract will not be renewed.
Cheney, WAcheneyfreepress.com

Opposition recognition

Cheney High softball players Lindsey Hagreen (2) and Isabella King (12) exchange a light-hearted moment as the senior duo were honored as part of University High School’s Senior Day prior to the game between the Lady Blackhawks and Titans last Thursday, May 6. Author Bio. John McCallum is the Free...
Tacoma, WAchatsports.com

Tacoma Defiance takes down San Diego Loyal SC 3-1 in home opener at Cheney Stadium

TACOMA, WASH. - Tacoma Defiance (1-0-1, 4 points) defeated San Diego Loyal 3-1 (0-3-0, 0 points) on Thursday evening at Cheney Stadium, continuing its unbeaten start to the 2021 USL Championship campaign. Carlos Anguiano opened the scoring right before halftime when he found the bottom right corner of the net off a feed from Issa Rayyan. San Diego’s Jack Metcalf hammered home a rebounded ball to tie the score early in the second half, but Alec Díaz finished a cross in the 51st minute to put Defiance up for good. Danny Robles added the exclamation point to the match in second-half stoppage time to put the game away and secure the victory.
Cheney, WAPosted by
97 Rock

EWU Bucks ‘Trend,’ Will Not Require Vaccinations

Unlike recent announcements from WSU, UW, PLU, Western WA U, CWU and some other universities, Eastern Washington University in Cheney will not require students to be vaccinated. More specifically, the University is not making it a requirement have proof of being vaccinated to attend in-person classes or live on campus.
Cheney, WAcheneyfreepress.com

Eastern restocks basketball roster

CHENEY — With their ranks decimated by the “out” door of the NCAA Transfer Portal, new Eastern Washington University men’s basketball coach David Riley welcomes a handful of transfers back to the team. Rylan Bergersen comes to Eastern from Central Arkansas where he played 54 games and was twice honored...
Cheney, WAcheneyfreepress.com

EWU holds vaccination clinic for community

CHENEY — Eastern Washington University paired with Spokane Regional Health District (SRHD) and the Washington State National Guard to offer a vaccination clinic on campus May, 3 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The clinic was able to see a few hundred students and community members. The event was held...
Cheney, WAPosted by
KREM2

'It is a shock': Former EWU president Mary Cullinan dies

CHENEY, Wash. — Former Eastern Washington University President Mary Cullinan has died, Interim President David May announced on Monday. "I have some sad news to share with you. I recently learned of the passing of Dr. Mary Cullinan," May wrote in an email to EWU employees. "I don't have any details to share, but it is a shock. It is the wishes of her family that no one reach out to them at this time, and the university will be respecting these wishes for privacy."
Cheney, WAFOX 28 Spokane

EWU will not require students and faculty to get COVID vaccine

CHENEY, Wash. — Eastern Washington University (EWU) will not require students and faculty to get the COVID-19 vaccine, EWU Interim President David May said Thursday in a press release. This announcement comes as a growing number of colleges in Washington say they will require students and faculty to receive a...
Cheney, WAewu.edu

In Memoriam: Mary Cullinan

EWU learned of the passing of Dr. Mary Cullinan in spring 2021. She served as the university’s 26th president 2014-2020. Please join the university in respecting the family’s wishes for privacy at this time. Campus Community,. Our community was saddened upon hearing of the passing of former Eastern Washington University...
Cheney, WAcheneyfreepress.com

Cheney soccer upsets Mead for second GSL win

CHENEY — The Blackhawks soccer team returned to the win column, notching a victory over visiting Mead on Monday, May 3. The baseball team is still searching for that elusive break, losing three games including two to Greater Spokane League leading Gonzaga Prep. Baseball. The good news for Cheney is...
Cheney, WAewu.edu

EWU Sponsors Girl Scouts STEM Mobile

Eastern Washington University has partnered with the Girl Scouts of Eastern Washington and Northern Idaho to sponsor a new STEM Mobile. The van will conduct outreach to young girls across the region, bringing STEM-related curriculum and experiments to rural areas. EWU provided funding, as well as curriculum support (led by Bo Idsardi, PhD, assistant professor of biology), and also designed the vehicle wrap as part of our sponsorship commitment. The vehicle will also include EWU Admissions and STEM-related materials to further our outreach and recruitment efforts.