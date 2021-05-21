newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

What Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta Has Said About Sergio Aguero Ahead of Final Premier League Appearance

By Sangam Desai
Posted by 
CityXtra
CityXtra
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ozrbd_0a7MXSRm00

The Argentine national will complete a ten-year long career in English football which has seen him dominate crucial fixtures single-handedly, winning a multitude of team and individual accolades in the process.

Mikel Arteta enjoyed quite a few duels with Agüero during his own playing days, before going on to coach the Manchester City stalwart during his three-year stint as Pep Guardiola’s assistant.

Speaking during his pre-match press conference on Friday, the current Arsenal manager has sent a classy message to his former colleague.

"What he’s done in the Premier League for so long, scoring the amount of goals that he’s done… I think he was a player that contributed to change the perception of English football in different countries," Arteta said, applauding Sergio Agüero’s impeccable career in Manchester, which has revolutionised the way foreign players view English football.

Sergio Agüero has performed on the biggest stages consistently, helping Manchester City dominate English football over the last decade with five Premier League titles, one FA cup, a record six League cups and is now leaving with a legacy of his own.

The 2014/15 Premier League Golden Boot winner has so far scored 258 goals for the club and assisted 73 more, with is most significant goal contribution being the unforgettable 93:20 goal which won Manchester City their first Premier League title in the dying minutes of the 2011/12 season.

"What he’s done for Manchester City, I think he was a big contributor of changing the history, the mentality and the winning years that they had after that," the Arsenal manager added.

Sergio Aguero’s last game for Manchester City will be a Champions League Final - a perfect chance for the striker to accomplish his dream of winning the European crown with his beloved club and fulfilling the promise he made to fans back in 2014.

Manchester City will also honour Agüero after his final game at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday afternoon, as they plan to pay a special farewell to their all-time leading goalscorer.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

CityXtra

CityXtra

New York City, NY
56
Followers
627
Post
29K+
Views
ABOUT

CityXtra is a FanNation channel covering the Manchester City Football Club

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Mikel Arteta
Person
Sergio Agüero
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arsenal#Manchester City#Argentine#The Premier League#Champions League Final#European#Crucial Fixtures#Etihad Stadium#English Football#Individual Accolades
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
News Break
World
News Break
Premier League
News Break
FA Cup
News Break
Champions League
News Break
Sports
Related
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Arteta targets five new signings when the transfer window reopens

Mikel Arteta is looking to significantly boost his Arsenal team when the transfer window reopens and he has identified at least five players who could help his Emirates Stadium revolution. The Gunners strengthened their squad in the summer with the likes of Thomas Partey and Gabriel Magalhaes. Martin Odegaard was...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Arsenal owner Kroenke retains confidence in manager Arteta

Arsenal owner Stan Kroenke hasn't lost confidence in manager Mikel Arteta. Arsenal are now unlikely to qualify for any European football next season, and are bracing themselves for the financial implications. But The Sun says Kroenke is convinced that the former midfielder is the right man to lead the club...
Premier LeagueTEAMtalk

Mikel Arteta Arsenal sack decision made by Stan Kroenke after Europa League exit

Arsenal owner Stan Kroenke has reportedly come to a decision over the future of under-fire manager Mikel Arteta following the Gunners’ calamatous season. Arteta is on course to lead Arsenal to their worst season in over two-and-half-decades. Yet, despite their struggles, the campaign could still have proved a major success had they won the Europa League and qualified for the Champions League as a result. However, a tepid draw to Villarreal saw Arsenal crash out and serious questions raised of Arteta.
UEFAPosted by
Daily Mail

Arsenal 'decide to stick' with Mikel Arteta despite tame Europa League exit and dire Premier League season... with Kroenkes willing to sanction 'summer spending spree' to try and appease protesting fans

Arsenal have reportedly decided to stick with Mikel Arteta and are willing to provide him with transfer funds to splash this summer. The Spaniard's future has been debated over the last 24 hours after the Gunners were knocked out of the Europa League in timid fashion to former boss Unai Emery's Villarreal side.
Premier Leaguecompletesports.com

Aguero Apologizes To Man City Teammates, Fans Over Costly Penalty Miss Vs Chelsea

Sergio Aguero has issued an apology to his Manchester City teammates and fans of the club for his penalty miss in Saturday’s 2-1 home defeat to Chelsea. City’s wait to finally be crowned Premier League champions will be a little longer after the Blues fell to a late defeat against their fellow Champions League finalists, but it could have been so different.
Premier Leaguefutaa.com

Mikel Arteta: Arsenal's overhaul must be 'ruthless'

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says the club's overhaul must be 'ruthless' with the team's most disappointing seasons in recent memory nears an end. Arsenal's dream of winning the Europa League and eventually secure European football next season fizzled after being knocked out by Villarreal. The European football for the Gunners is now all but out of reach as they currently sit ninth on the log in the Premier League standings.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Mikel Arteta has called on Arsenal chiefs to back him in the transfer market this summer by claiming 'we need some resources'... with the Gunners facing up to missing out on Europe for the first time in 26 years

Mikel Arteta has urged owner Stan Kroenke to provide funds for his Arsenal rebuild to avoid him having to weaken the squad if he is forced to sell to buy. Arsenal are facing a first season without European football since 1995-96 and are set for a big financial hit, hampering their possibilities in the transfer market.
Premier Leaguefootball.london

Mikel Arteta has already found the answer to Arsenal's Dani Ceballos transfer dilemma

Dani Ceballos has played his football at the Emirates for around two years now despite being contracted to Real Madrid. His loan at Arsenal has been relatively successful with 34 Premier League appearances made to date, but it looks like his time in north London will be coming to an end, with the midfielder unlikely to remain with the Gunners past the end of this season.
Premier LeagueThe Independent

How do Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal evolve?

I — t is the problem facing every football manager throughout the game - how do you get your team to take that next step?. It is the precise task facing Mikel Arteta as he nears the end of his second season in charge of Arsenal. He's already arguably reached...
Premier Leaguetbrfootball.com

Arsenal fans want Mikel Arteta to sign Tosin Adarabioyo from Fulham

Arsenal are keen to sign Tosin Adarabioyo in the summer, according to The Athletic – and the Gunners supporters have been reacting on Twitter to the latest reports. The Gunners are considering weighing up a move for the talented centre-back but could face competition. Mikel Arteta knows all about Adarabioyo...