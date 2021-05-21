What Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta Has Said About Sergio Aguero Ahead of Final Premier League Appearance

The Argentine national will complete a ten-year long career in English football which has seen him dominate crucial fixtures single-handedly, winning a multitude of team and individual accolades in the process.

Mikel Arteta enjoyed quite a few duels with Agüero during his own playing days, before going on to coach the Manchester City stalwart during his three-year stint as Pep Guardiola’s assistant.

Speaking during his pre-match press conference on Friday, the current Arsenal manager has sent a classy message to his former colleague.

"What he’s done in the Premier League for so long, scoring the amount of goals that he’s done… I think he was a player that contributed to change the perception of English football in different countries," Arteta said, applauding Sergio Agüero’s impeccable career in Manchester, which has revolutionised the way foreign players view English football.

Sergio Agüero has performed on the biggest stages consistently, helping Manchester City dominate English football over the last decade with five Premier League titles, one FA cup, a record six League cups and is now leaving with a legacy of his own.

The 2014/15 Premier League Golden Boot winner has so far scored 258 goals for the club and assisted 73 more, with is most significant goal contribution being the unforgettable 93:20 goal which won Manchester City their first Premier League title in the dying minutes of the 2011/12 season.

"What he’s done for Manchester City, I think he was a big contributor of changing the history, the mentality and the winning years that they had after that," the Arsenal manager added.

Sergio Aguero’s last game for Manchester City will be a Champions League Final - a perfect chance for the striker to accomplish his dream of winning the European crown with his beloved club and fulfilling the promise he made to fans back in 2014.

Manchester City will also honour Agüero after his final game at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday afternoon, as they plan to pay a special farewell to their all-time leading goalscorer.

