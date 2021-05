FORT PIERRE — The Fort Pierre City Council is meeting tonight at the South Dakota Municipal League building in Fort Pierre. The Council will consider approval of the agenda and declare any conflicts of interest before hearing reports from city officials. A proclamation for Poppy Day will be made with Unit 20 of the American Legion Auxiliary and the Council will consider the transfer of a mobile home court license. Council members will consider approval of a temporary liquor license and a dedicated capacity agreement with Missouri River Energy Services. Also on the agenda for the Fort Pierre City Council is consideration of part-time summer staff, 2021-2022 malt beverage licenses and a right of way closure request by the South Dakota Firefighter’s Association. The Fort Pierre City Council meets tonight at 6:30 PM. To join the meeting remotely call 1-312-626-6799 or use Zoom. The access code is 814-124-6625.