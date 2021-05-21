newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

TechGROWTH Ohio portfolio company OsteoDx receives $2M grant from the National Institutes of Health

Athens Messenger
 4 days ago

OsteoDx Inc., a TechGROWTH Ohio portfolio company, has been selected for funding through a Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase II grant with the National Institutes of Health. The grant will provide $2M in support of a multicenter study to further measure and validate the efficacy of the company’s proprietary...

www.athensmessenger.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Athens, OH
Health
City
Athens, OH
Local
Ohio Health
Local
Ohio Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bone Health#Bone Fractures#Funding Research#Health Research#Business Research#Financial Innovation#Osteodx Inc#Sbir#Ohio University#Cbmt#Ii#Techgrowth Ohio#Health Selected Osteodx#Phase Ii Grant#Company#Business Innovation#Financial Support#Southeast Ohio#Physicians#Ph D
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
Related
Public Healthslashdot.org

US National Institutes of Health (NIH) funded Wuhan research that created Covid

In https://thebulletin.org/2021/0... Nicholas Wade soberly reviews the research that was conducted by the Wuhan virology institute prior to the outbreak of Covid-19. Much of this is public as it was funded by a US NIH grant and the Wuhan Institute proudly described their research in academic publications. An open attempt to create super viruses so that they could be studied in the lab and so prepare for any possible natural outbreak.
Ohio Stateosu.edu

Ohio State Wexner Medical Center, Alternate Solutions Health Network partner to grow home health services in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, one of the nation’s top-ranked academic health centers, and Alternate Solutions Health Network (ASHN), an award-winning home health leader, are partnering to launch an Ohio State-affiliated home health joint venture that will expand access to home health care services for central Ohio patients.
Marshville, NCStanly News & Press

REGIONAL: Farm receives national grant for transformational technology

Through a partnership with Pee Dee Electric and North Carolina’s Electric Cooperatives, White Rocks Farms of Marshville has received a $25,000 grant from the Beneficial Electrification League, an innovation-focused national collaborative. The grant will deploy industry-leading electric technology to save money for the farm and reduce emissions, while also making...
Madison, WIwisc.edu

Researchers from across campus receive 2021 global health grants and awards

With its 2021 grants and awards, the University of Wisconsin-Madison Global Health Institute (GHI) again funds projects from across campus and across disciplines. From traditional knowledge to land use to cervical cancer, faculty, staff, clinicians and students will use the awards to look at the complex determinants of health and well-being.
Auburn, ALaunetwork.com

Auburn University Awarded $1.5 Million National Institutes of Health Grant to Broaden Student Participation in Biomedical Sciences

AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn University has been awarded a prestigious $1.5 million grant from the National Institutes of Health, or NIH, to broaden participation in the sciences for traditionally underrepresented students and diversify the pool of scientists earning doctoral degrees in the biomedical sciences. The five-year training award—a Graduate Research...
Georgia Statemetroatlantaceo.com

Truist Foundation $2.5 Million Grant Supports Online Tools at National Institute for Student Success

Georgia State University’s National Institute for Student Success (NISS) has received a transformational gift from Truist Foundation, a longstanding and early supporter of success initiatives at the university. The $2.5 million Truist Foundation grant will assist the NISS programming in helping other schools improve graduation rates among underserved students and...
Kenosha, WIcarthage.edu

Yana Astter ’21 receives competitive National Institutes of Health fellowship

NIH, made up of 27 institutions, is part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The NIH Postbac program provides recent graduates planning to apply to graduate or professional school the opportunity to “work side-by-side with some of the leading scientists in the world, in an environment devoted exclusively to biomedical research.”
Indiana Statemymixfm.com

ISU receives $1.48M grant to address rural health disparities

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Indiana State University has received a grant of more than $1.48 million from the federal Health Resources and Services Administration to support primary care physician assistant training for rural and medically underserved areas of Indiana. The grant will fund a five-year project called Preparing Physician...
Collegespinalcentral.com

CAC receives $12 million in additional funds from federal pandemic grant

SIGNAL PEAK — The Central Arizona College Governing Board has pushed backed approving its budget by one month, for a very fortuitous reason. The school was notified that it would be receiving $12 million in grant funding from the American Rescue Plan Act, the third pandemic-related relief bill from Congress.
docwirenews.com

American Indian and Alaska Native Enrollment in Clinical Studies in the National Institutes of Health's Intramural Research Program

Ethics Hum Res. 2021 May;43(3):2-9. doi: 10.1002/eahr.500090. Clinical studies conducted by the National Institutes of Health’s Intramural Research Program (NIH-IRP) provide eligible individuals with access to innovative research treatments that may not otherwise be available. The NIH-IRP’s mission is to include all Americans, including American Indians and Alaska Natives, in its clinical research. This study is the first to provide data about inclusion of American Indians/Alaska Natives in NIH-IRP clinical studies. We analyzed data from the more than 1,800 NIH-IRP protocols active in 2014 and 2017. We found that the absolute number of American Indian/Alaska Native enrollees increased between 2014 and 2017 but remained at 1% of all participants, a disproportionately low level. The number of clinical studies that enrolled American Indian/Alaska Native individuals similarly did not change. NIH efforts to expand participation of American Indians/Alaska Natives in clinical studies has often focused on research within their communities or on health needs specific to these groups. Those efforts should expand to include processes and protections for the proportionate and ethical inclusion of American Indians and Alaska Natives who individually enroll in studies that are not specific to American Indians, Alaska Natives, or their tribal nations.
Quaker City, OHbarnesville-enterprise.com

OHHS receives grant to buy generator for health center

QUAKER CITY -- Ohio Hills Health Services announces it has received a $5,000 grant from the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio's Cause Connector to purchase a generator for the Quaker City Family Health Center. Cause Connector is a charitable matchmaking site, created to help more donors support local nonprofit projects in Appalachian Ohio.
Georgia Statevestnikkavkaza.net

Georgia to receive $67 mln in grants from U.S.

Georgia and the U.S. have signed a grant agreement earlier today through which Georgia will receive $330 million via USAID over the course of five years to promote the country’s sustainable development, create jobs, strengthen accountable governance and Georgia’s democratic achievements. Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili has stated that at...
HealthSouthwest Times Record

ARCOM granted medical institution accreditation

The Arkansas Colleges of Health Education (ACHE) is pleased to announce the Commission on Osteopathic College Accreditation (COCA) has granted accreditation to the Arkansas College of Osteopathic Medicine (ARCOM). COCA is the only accrediting agency recognized by the U.S. Department of Education to accredit all osteopathic medical schools in the United States.
Lawrence County, INHerald-Times

Community Foundation Partnership receives IU Health grant

BEDFORD — Community Foundation Partnership Inc. has received an $85,000 grant from Indiana University Health’s Community Impact Investment Fund to support relief and recovery efforts within Lawrence County to alleviate continued impacts resulting from the coronavirus pandemic. The Community Foundation is partnering with several local non-profits in this effort, including: