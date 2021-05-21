Shame on secretive senators for hiding gambling intentions | Editorial

Tuesday’s Sentinel reported on the Partisan Index as listed by the Lugar Center, ranking which senators and representatives most often work across the aisle on legislation. The Sentinel was quick to point out that Sen. Rick Scott was a more partisan member of the Senate in the study (”Scott one of Senate’s most partisan members,” May 25). Sen. Marco Rubio was determined to be one of the most bipartisan members. But our local Rep. Val Demings wasn’t even mentioned in the Sentinel article, and for good reason: Not surprisingly, a quick search revealed that Demings is in the bottom half of Congress members who work across the aisle. She recently announced her desire to take Rubio’s seat in the Senate. At a time when we need more cooperation between lawmakers in Washington, this should be something local voters remember in 2022.