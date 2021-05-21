newsbreak-logo
Shame on secretive senators for hiding gambling intentions | Editorial

By Sun Sentinel Editorial Board
Orlando Sentinel
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new gambling deal between Florida and the Seminole Tribe is for 30 years. That’s an eternity in a state that grows and changes so fast and is severely hindered by a term-limited Legislature that sorely lacks historical perspective. With such a huge expansion of gambling, it was extremely important...

