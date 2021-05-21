Sergio Aguero deserves a hero's send-off from 10,000 fans at the Etihad, insists Pep Guardiola, as Man City's all-time leading goalscorer bids farewell in his final home game against Everton
Pep Guardiola likened Sergio Aguero to ‘a lion in the jungle’ as Manchester City prime themselves for an emotional farewell on Sunday. Aguero believes he is fit enough to play a part in the fixture against Everton and make his final appearance at the Etihad Stadium. City will celebrate the...www.chatsports.com