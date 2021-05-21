newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Two Chinese provinces hit by earthquakes, with three reported dead

The Guardian
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA series of earthquakes and aftershocks have rattled south-west and north-west China, leaving at least three people dead and 33 injured, according to Chinese media. Both Yunnan province in south-western China and Qinghai province in the north-west on the Tibetan plateau are prone to earthquakes. The Yunnan quake, which had...

www.theguardian.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yunnan Province#Laos#Extreme Weather#Myanmar#Tibetan#Cenc#People S Daily#Sichuan Province#Chinese Media#Qinghai#Xinjiang#Highway#Shelter#State Media People#Vases#Networks#Published Videos#Bed
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Earthquakes
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Country
China
Related
Economypv-magazine.com

Chinese PV Industry Brief: Earthquake disrupts wafer production in Yunnan and Qinghai

Solar manufacturers Longi and Zhonghuan Semiconductor have reported wafer production at their factories in the provinces of Yunnan and Qinghai, respectively, has fallen after two earthquakes which occurred on Friday night and before dawn on Saturday. The shocks had magnitudes of 6.4 and 7.4, respectively. Longi said it had lost 10% of its expected wafer output this month – around 120 million pieces – and Zhonghuan Semiconductor reported output from Qinghai would fall by around 130 MW for the month. Both companies expect normal production to return in a week or so.
Economykfgo.com

China’s Inner Mongolia escalates crackdown on cryptomining

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China’s northern region of Inner Mongolia escalated a campaign against cryptocurrency mining on Tuesday, publishing draft rules to root out the business, days after Beijing vowed to crack down on bitcoin mining and trading. The Inner Mongolia Development and Reform Commission said in the proposed rules that...
EconomyWNCY

China’s Inner Mongolia escalates crackdown on cryptomining

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China’s northern region of Inner Mongolia escalated a campaign against cryptocurrency mining on Tuesday, publishing draft rules to root out the business, days after Beijing vowed to crack down on bitcoin mining and trading. The Inner Mongolia Development and Reform Commission said in the proposed rules that...
Economy104.1 WIKY

China’s Inner Mongolia escalates crackdown on cryptomining

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China’s northern region of Inner Mongolia escalated a campaign against cryptocurrency mining on Tuesday, publishing draft rules to root out the business, days after Beijing vowed to crack down on bitcoin mining and trading. The Inner Mongolia Development and Reform Commission said in the proposed rules that...
Economywibqam.com

China’s Inner Mongolia escalates crackdown on cryptomining

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China’s northern region of Inner Mongolia escalated a campaign against cryptocurrency mining on Tuesday, publishing draft rules to root out the business, days after Beijing vowed to crack down on bitcoin mining and trading. The Inner Mongolia Development and Reform Commission said in the proposed rules that...
MarketsUS News and World Report

China's Inner Mongolia Escalates Crackdown on Cryptomining

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's northern region of Inner Mongolia escalated a campaign against cryptocurrency mining on Tuesday, publishing draft rules to root out the business, days after Beijing vowed to crack down on bitcoin mining and trading. The Inner Mongolia Development and Reform Commission said in the proposed rules that...
Economydecrypt.co

Chinese Province Proposes Social Credit Blacklisting of Bitcoin Miners: Report

Following news of a coming crackdown on Bitcoin mining in China, the provincial government of Inner Mongolia has now proposed that those who violate new ordinances be “blacklisted” from the country’s social credit system, according to local reports. This means that illegal Bitcoin miners within the province, if caught, would...
China94.3 Jack FM

Chinese visit ‘red’ sites ahead of 100th Communist Party anniversary

XIBAIPO, China (Reuters) – In a square in front of a Communist Party memorial hall at Xibaipo in northern China, row upon row of party members stood, raised their fists and chanted the party oath in unison. “I will never betray the party,” they called out, facing statues of the...
Chinatheblockcrypto.com

China's Inner Mongolia set to impose eight measures on crypto mining ban

The Inner Mongolia Development and Reformation Commission issued a proposal on Tuesday that outlined eight areas that could be deemed as illegal that relate to crypto mining activities. It is the first, more concrete proposal to emerge four days after a Chinese State Council committee raised the subject of a...
Chinaluxurylaunches.com

Chinese state media blatantly uses the video of a quaint Swiss town with the Alps in the background and claims it to be a countryside location in China

It’s hard to beat China’s record when it comes to ‘Dupliculture’. They have copied it all from complete cities to shopping streets, famous buildings, wonders of the world, every piece of fashion ever made, and now they are set to beat their own record yet again. Proving that only China is capable of beating China in duplicating, is an instance involving a state-controlled media source China Daily. The Chinese Twitter account has been caught stealing a video from a Swiss videographer and passing it on as their own for travel promotional purposes. The clip implies an idyllic and unnamed countryside location in China, a village sitting on the foot of snow-capped mountains. The post, which had the hashtag “#GlamorChina,” invited viewers to “visit this peaceful getaway and enjoy playtime with your dog in a small town nestled at the foot of the mountain.” All was well until the internet’s grey cells went in overdrive and people on social media were quick to notice that the pic had been taken from a YouTube video uploaded by Sylvia Michel, a photographer based in beautiful Brienz, a village with breath-taking views of the Swiss Alps.
Hawaii StateInsurance Journal

Earthquake Hits Beneath South Flank of Hawaii Volcano

A magnitude 4.2 earthquake struck Sunday beneath the south flank of Kilauea Volcano on the island of Hawaii, the U.S. Geological Survey’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory confirmed. The earthquake was centered about 9 miles south of the volcano, at a depth of about 5 miles, the observatory said. Weak to light...
AccidentsBBC

Shepherd hailed for saving six in deadly Chinese ultramarathon

A Chinese shepherd has been hailed as a hero for saving six runners in an ultramarathon race in which 21 died. Zhu Keming said he was grazing his sheep on Saturday in the northern province of Gansu when rain began to fall and temperatures plummeted. Nearby, the sudden weather change...