New Zealand based non-fungible token (NFT) digital collectible App VeVe just announced a new partnership with Ron English, an icon American pop culture artist. English is making his creative pop culture characters from collector pieces to tradable digital collectibles in the form of a NFT, a digital asset with verified ownership records stored on a public blockchain ledger. What we know about his collaboration with NFT is that it will bring limited edition digital collectibles of his POPaganda characters and artwork onto the blockchain as verifiable digital art and collectibles. The first serious called Rabbbit Grin, includes an edition of 100 digital and physical sculptures. If the buyer were to mark first, he/she will not only receive a digital Rabbbit Grin NFT which can be displayed in augmented reality (AR) on the VeVe App, but will also be delivered a matching, limited edition physical Chrome Rabbbit Grin sculpture featuring a serial number from the series.