Previews: Undefeated Liberty take on Mystics

(8 p.m., American Airlines Center, Dallas) Radio: ESPN 103.3 FM (Univision 1270 AM, Spanish) About the Mavericks (40-29): They were hoping for some help late Tuesday night, but got none. The Los Angeles Lakers rallied to beat the New York Knicks in overtime, which meant that the Mavericks still have a magic number of two to clinch at least the No. 6 playoff seed. The Mavericks need any combination of two wins or two Lakers’ losses to clinch No. 6. Or better. They enter play Wednesday tied with Portland, but the Blazers have the tiebreaker by virtue of winning two of three games this season with the Mavericks. Those two teams are both a game ahead of the Lakers . . . So the Mavericks have to take care of business, starting with the Pelicans. It’s been six weeks since the Mavericks lost in New Orleans 112-103. But in that game, Luka Dončić and Kristaps Porzingis both were out. Porzingis, who has missed the last seven games with right knee soreness, is scheduled to return tonight . . . Also, Maxi Kleber returned Tuesday at Memphis from Achilles soreness. It remains to be seen if he will play both ends of the back-to-back . . . Speaking of which, the Mavericks are 7-8 on the second night of back-to-back games . . . Tim Hardaway Jr. has been sizzling for weeks now and he continued the torrid stretch Tuesday at Memphis. He’s been averaging nearly 25 points over the last five games and has shot 52 percent from 3-point range . . . He was one of the few bright spots Tuesday night with 19 points against the Grizzlies, who dominated most of the game to end the Mavericks’ four-game winning streak . . . In spite of that dud, the he Mavericks have risen steadily in the defensive ratings and are up to 16th overall. Their field-goal percentage defense of .457 rates seventh in the league.