NBA

Previews: Undefeated Liberty take on Mystics

By JimSavell
swishappeal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New York Liberty look to extend their 3-0 start against the winless Washington Mystics. Meanwhile, the Indiana Fever and Atlanta Dream face off as each team vies for their first win of the season. Additionally, the Connecticut Sun visit the Phoenix Mercury and the Las Vegas Aces welcome the Los Angeles Sparks.

SEMO Sizzle 2022 players pictured from left to right: #10 guard/forward Katie Waller (Jackson), #1 guard Jordyn “Jo” McClellan (Jackson), #12 guard Maddie Ayers (South Iron), #22 guard Lexi Rubel (Notre Dame), #33 guard/forward Ensley Tedeschi (Benton, Illinois), #44 center Kamryn Winch (North County), #25 guard/forward Tori Rubel (Notre Dame), #21 guard/forward Tyler Conkright (North County), #30 guard/forward Madison Nelson (Kingston) and #4 guard Anna McKinney (Farmington). Submitted photos.