OFFICIAL: Panthers WR DJ Moore Changes Jersey Number

Earlier this week, Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey posted on Instagram a picture of him in a No. 5 jersey, hinting that he could be switching out of No. 22. Friday evening, the Panthers tweeted out some photos that suggest wide receiver DJ Moore is making a number change as well - to No. 2.

Moments after the tweet, the team released that Moore has officially switched to No. 2

The NFL eased up on jersey number restrictions this offseason by allowing players to choose from a wider range of numbers.

The expanded jerseys will allow running backs, tight ends, fullbacks, H-backs, and wide receivers to wear numbers 1-49 and 80-89; defensive backs can choose from 1-49; linebackers 1-59 and 90-99; offensive linemen 50-79; and defensive linemen 50-79 and 90-99. QBs, kickers, and punters will remain in 1-19.

