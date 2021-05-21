newsbreak-logo
NFL

OFFICIAL: Panthers WR DJ Moore Changes Jersey Number

By Schuyler Callihan
AllPanthers
 4 days ago

Earlier this week, Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey posted on Instagram a picture of him in a No. 5 jersey, hinting that he could be switching out of No. 22. Friday evening, the Panthers tweeted out some photos that suggest wide receiver DJ Moore is making a number change as well - to No. 2.

Moments after the tweet, the team released that Moore has officially switched to No. 2

The NFL eased up on jersey number restrictions this offseason by allowing players to choose from a wider range of numbers.

The expanded jerseys will allow running backs, tight ends, fullbacks, H-backs, and wide receivers to wear numbers 1-49 and 80-89; defensive backs can choose from 1-49; linebackers 1-59 and 90-99; offensive linemen 50-79; and defensive linemen 50-79 and 90-99. QBs, kickers, and punters will remain in 1-19.

NFLPosted by
AllPanthers

REPORT: Luke Kuechly Resigns as Pro Scout for Panthers

The retirement of Panther great and sure-fire Hall of Fame linebacker Luke Kuechly was a shock to many Panther fans and football fans around the world. On January 14th of 2020, the All-Pro linebacker announced his retirement, leaving his legacy on the Carolina Panthers forever. However, just a few short months later, Kuechly returned to the team as a professional scout.
NFLPosted by
NFLDraftBible

NFL Draft Profile: Nolan Turner, Safety, Clemson Tigers

Leinweber: Versatile safety who is deployed in single-high, two high, underneath zones, in the box and over slot receivers. Turner is a fluid athlete despite his length, staying low with clean feet. He can man up with tight ends, displaying eye discipline and the length to play the ball. A willing run supporter, he comes downhill, showing the ability to take on blocks low and at extension. When blitzing, he threatens offenses, timing his get off and using his athleticism.
NFLPosted by
AllPanthers

Christian McCaffrey Foundation Announces 22 and Troops

CHARLOTTE, NC (May 6, 2021) – In recognition of Military Appreciation Month, Christian McCaffrey, two-time All-Pro Carolina Panthers star running back, announced today a new project of the Christian McCaffrey Foundation: 22 and Troops. 22 and Troops will focus on helping U.S. active-duty military, veterans, frontline workers and their families...
NFLPosted by
AllPanthers

BREAKING: Panthers Week 1 Opponent Announced

Moments ago it was announced that the Carolina Panthers will begin the 2021 season playing host to the New York Jets on September 12th at 1 p.m. EST on CBS. The remainder of the 2021 schedule will be released later tonight at 8 p.m. EST and will be televised on the NFL Network.
NFLPosted by
AllPanthers

OFFICIAL: Panthers Agree to Terms with RB Chuba Hubbard

Thursday morning, the Carolina Panthers announced that 4th round pick Chuba Hubbard has agreed to terms on a contract making him the first pick from the 2021 NFL Draft class to do so. The former Oklahoma State running back will give the Panthers some depth in the backfield and could...
NFLESPN

Panthers undrafted rookie OL David Moore of Grambling made quite …

Panthers undrafted rookie OL David Moore of Grambling made quite an impression on the Carolina coaching staff at the Senior Bowl. Veteran tackle Trent Scott already had told the coaches to keep an eye on his former college teammate, who opted out of the 2020 season due to the coronavirus. Moore, who checked in for rookie camp at 327 pounds, believes he fits the brand that coach Matt Rhule wants in terms of a "hard-working'' guy.
NFLNBC Sports

Eagles’ rookie class gets jersey numbers for 2021

As they arrive for rookie minicamp this week, the Eagles’ nine-member draft class has been given their jersey numbers. This is the first year with the NFL’s relaxed requirements for positions and numbers and several new Eagles are taking advantage of it. Let’s take a look:. DeVonta Smith: 6. This...
NFLPosted by
AllPanthers

Insider Breakdown: What the Panthers are Getting in TE Tommy Tremble

It's pretty obvious that the Carolina Panthers needed to make some changes in the tight end room this offseason after a very disappointing product in 2020. The team signed Dan Arnold in free agency but also lost Chris Manhertz to the Jacksonville Jaguars - a guy who Matt Rhule called the best blocking tight end in the NFL.
NFLPosted by
AllPanthers

BREAKING: Panthers Hire Dan Morgan as Assistant GM

Saturday afternoon, the Carolina Panthers officially announced the hiring of Dan Morgan as the team's new assistant general manager. Morgan was the Director of Player Personnel for the Buffalo Bills. He played in the NFL from 2001-07 spending all seven seasons with the Panthers. He totaled 390 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, seven sacks, six fumble recoveries, five interceptions, and three forced fumbles. In 2004, Morgan was selected to the Pro Bowl after collecting 102 tackles, six pass breakups, two interceptions, two sacks, and two tackles for loss.
NFLPosted by
AllPanthers

Panthers OL David Moore Named a Top 10 UDFA Signing

Following the conclusion of the 2021 NFL Draft, the Carolina Panthers agreed to terms with four undrafted free agents. One of the four, Grambling State offensive lineman, David Moore, is someone that could actually have a fair chance at making the 53-man roster. Chris Trapasso of CBS Sports recently did...
NFLchatsports.com

Sterling Shepard switches jersey number to 3

Now that skilled position players aside from quarterbacks can wear single digit numbers, New York Giants’ wide receiver Sterling Shepard has changed his number from 87 to 3, the team announced on Tuesday. Back-up quarterback Mike Glennon will now have to change his number because he chose the number three...
NFLPosted by
AllPanthers

Scouting Report on Each Panthers Draftee

The 2021 NFL Draft is officially behind us so now, we take a look at how each draft pick can help the Carolina Panthers as early as this season and what their strengths/weaknesses are. To provide some very in-depth reports, we turned to the kind folks at the NFL Draft Bible on Sports Illustrated.
NFLPosted by
AllPanthers

Predicting Roles for Each Panthers Rookie in 2021

CB Jaycee Horn - Day 1 starter. You don't draft a guy at No. 8 at a position of need if you don't think he's capable of playing right away. Yes, A.J. Bouye and Rashaan Melvin were nice pickups in free agency but Horn is a special talent and brings a level of toughness, physicality, and swagger that the Panthers defense needs.
NFLPosted by
AllPanthers

Panthers Request Permission to Interview Jeff King for Assistant GM Job

The Carolina Panthers are searching for an assistant GM to help assist Scott Fitterer in the front office and a fourth name has entered the conversation. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Panthers have requested to interview Chicago Bears Assistant Director of Pro Scouting, Jeff King. The Panthers have already completed interviews with Dan Morgan of the Buffalo Bills, Ian Cunningham of the Philadelphia Eagles, and Jimmy Raye III who recently worked with the Detroit Lions.
NFLYardbarker

Alim McNeill's Potential Jersey Number Revealed

The Detroit Lions are looking for vast improvement from their defensive line during the 2021 season. One of the young and talented defensive lineman Detroit's defense will be counting on is defensive tackle Alim McNeil. "And Alim (McNeill), he’s another one that, first watched him you’re thinking of not having...
NFLPosted by
AllPanthers

Panthers Interviewed Dan Morgan, Ian Cunningham for Assistant GM Job

Carolina Panthers GM Scott Fitterer is in search of some help in the front office as the team has officially begun the interviewing process for a spot as an assistant GM. Per Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, the Panthers have completed interviews on Wednesday with Buffalo Bills director of player personnel Dan Morgan and Philadelphia Eagles assistant director of player personnel Ian Cunningham over video conference.