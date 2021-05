PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Beer garden season is back! So get yourself outside, it's time to sip, snack, and socialize! Here are some of the top beer gardens in the area. At Evil Genius Beer Company in Fishtown, they have a cozy garden setup off Front Street, right next to the EL. It's dog friendly here and since I left my boys at home, they let me borrow one of theirs for my experience. His name is Dougal, he's a Chesapeake Bay Retriever, and you will most likely see him wandering around when you go!