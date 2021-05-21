newsbreak-logo
The 20 Best Sale Items to Get Your Home Ready for Memorial Day Weekend

By Rachel Klein
Popular Mechanics
Cover picture for the articleThis Memorial Day weekend is going to be a special one, with family and friends able to resume gatherings that feel much more normal than last year. But summer's unofficial kickoff is one week away, and so time is fast approaching to get your home ready for celebrations. That may mean buying the pool or barbecue you wanted in 2020 but was out of stock, or splurging on a new sectional sofa. If you have the bigger items covered, there are accessories to consider that'll add a festive touch to your outdoor space, like a charming set of string lights or window boxes to brighten up your patio.

