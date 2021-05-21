newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dolores County, CO

KSJD Local Newscast - May 21, 2021

ksjd.org
 3 days ago

Four small wildfires broke out on Thursday in the South San Juan National Forest. The cause of the fires is still officially under investigation, but according to a statement from the Dolores County Sheriff's Office, the suspected cause is arson, and a suspect is in custody.

www.ksjd.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Dolores County, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arson#San Juan National Forest#County Sheriff#Ksjd Local Newscast May#Suspect#Under Investigation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Delta County, COweather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for North Fork, Paradox Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 13:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-14 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: North Fork; Paradox Valley; Southwest Colorado Lower Forecast Area FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 207, 290, AND 292 The National Weather Service in Grand Junction has issued a Fire Weather Watch for gusty winds, low relative humidity and dry fuels, which is in effect from Friday afternoon through Friday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...In Colorado, Fire Weather Zone 207 Southwest Colorado Lower Forecast Area, Fire Weather Zone 290 Paradox Valley Forecast Area and Fire Weather Zone 292 North Fork Forecast Area. * WINDS...West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...7 to 12 percent. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be favorable for easy ignition and rapid spread of fires.
Dolores County, COweather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Southwest Colorado Lower Forecast Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-07 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-07 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Southwest Colorado Lower Forecast Area FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 207 The National Weather Service in Grand Junction has issued a Fire Weather Watch for gusty winds, low relative humidity and dry fuels, which is in effect from Friday afternoon through Friday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...In Colorado, Fire Weather Zone 207 Southwest Colorado Lower Forecast Area. * WINDS...Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...8 to 13 percent. * IMPACTS...Conditions will likely become favorable for easy ignition and rapid spread of fires.