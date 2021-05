The next colorway of the adidas Yeezy Quantum will be releasing later this month as today we bring you official imagery of the “Flash Orange” colorway. Taking a look at this adidas Yeezy Quantum, the model starts off with Black hitting the ankle/heel, tongue and the laces. The defining attribute on this colorway is the knitted sides panels which combine Burnt Orange, Black, and Tan for an eye-catching appearance. A tan suede toe, a full-length Boost midsole, and a tan translucent rubber outsole finish things off on this adidas Yeezy Quantum Flash Orange that is currently expected to release on May 22nd for a price tag of $250. Click and bookmark our official adidas Yeezy Quantum “Flaora” hub page now for everything you need to know about the sneaker and where to buy it online.