Dear Critter Corner: Why do so many animals have trouble being around small children?. There are several reasons why young children and animals tend to be a volatile combination. One reason is that young children tend to get excited very quickly and have a wild energy about them. Animals communicate primarily through body language and pick up on emotional states easily. For an insecure animal, wild overexcitement can be perceived as threatening and eventually illicit an aggressive response. For a confident animal, this could have the opposite effect and engage their prey drive as they get over-stimulated themselves and start to play too roughly.