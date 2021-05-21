New Documentary Promising an Inside Look at the Met Barely Scratches the Surface
When the Metropolitan Museum of Art closed its doors at 4 p.m. on March 12, 2020, as the threat of the rapid spread of the coronavirus was becoming clear, it sent shockwaves throughout the country. Soon, museums across New York followed suit, and institutions across the U.S. began doing so as well as not long after. The museum made the decision to close just as it was beginning celebrations for its 150th anniversary. What should have been a joyous year turned into one punctuated by an immense loss of life, and a $150 million loss in revenue led to the museum lay off and furlough hundreds of workers. Calls for the museum to become a more equitable institution ensued.www.artnews.com