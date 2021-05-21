newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Museums

New Documentary Promising an Inside Look at the Met Barely Scratches the Surface

By Maximilíano Durón
Posted by 
ARTnews
ARTnews
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When the Metropolitan Museum of Art closed its doors at 4 p.m. on March 12, 2020, as the threat of the rapid spread of the coronavirus was becoming clear, it sent shockwaves throughout the country. Soon, museums across New York followed suit, and institutions across the U.S. began doing so as well as not long after. The museum made the decision to close just as it was beginning celebrations for its 150th anniversary. What should have been a joyous year turned into one punctuated by an immense loss of life, and a $150 million loss in revenue led to the museum lay off and furlough hundreds of workers. Calls for the museum to become a more equitable institution ensued.

www.artnews.com
ARTnews

ARTnews

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
31K+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1902, ARTnews is the oldest and most widely circulated art magazine in the world.

 https://www.artnews.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gerhard Richter
Person
Nan Goldin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museum#Public Art#Art World#Documentary#Film History#Square Footage#Cover Art#Made Objects#Pbs#Jackson Pollock#Emanuel Leutze#Surface#Japanese Bamboo Art#Conservators#Key Moments#Doors#Artwork#Art History#Vintage Guitars#Color
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Museums
News Break
Arts
Related
Visual ArtPosted by
ARTnews

Pictures Generation Star Robert Longo Heads to Pace Gallery After Metro Pictures’s Closure

When the influential New York gallery Metro Pictures announced its imminent closure earlier this year, the news sent shockwaves throughout the international art world, with many speculating which galleries might take on its esteemed roster of artists. Now, Pace Gallery has announced that it will represent longtime Metro artist Robert Longo. His first exhibition with Pace will be in September at its flagship New York space on West 25th Street.
MuseumsPosted by
ARTnews

English Museums Reopening, Biden Nixes ‘Garden of American Heroes,’ and More: Morning Links from May 17, 2021

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. MANY MUSEUMS IN ENGLAND AND WALES ARE REOPENING THIS WEEK, after coronavirus lockdowns, and with international tourism at a standstill, museum directors are telling Britons to come through, the Observer reports. The head of the National Gallery, Gabriele Finaldi, has put out a call for “first-time visitors to discover the art, the beautiful interiors, the wonderful views, and to get acquainted with Van Gogh, Turner, Leonardo da Vinci, and Artemisia Gentileschi ” at his institution. Bringing in revenue will be a priority for some organizations. The Press Association reports that 55 percent of museums in the United Kingdom are concerned about their long-term viability, according to a survey of more than 300 directors by the Art Fund charity.
MuseumsPosted by
WITF

Inside the Met

Watch as the COVID-19 pandemic forces the Met to close its doors for the first time in history. Go behind the scenes as the largest art museum in the Americas plans its 150th anniversary and responds to the coronavirus pandemic and calls for social justice. Five floors high and four...
MuseumsPosted by
ARTnews

Historians Denounce Newark Museum’s Plan to Sell Works at Sotheby’s

More than 50 cultural historians have signed an open letter denouncing the Newark Museum of Art’s plan to sell 17 works from its collection at auction. When the museum first announced its plan to deaccession artworks in March, few details were provided about which pieces would appear at Sotheby’s. But it has since been revealed that several pieces by American artists—including a painting by landscape artist Thomas Cole—are among those included in the sale. These works will hit the block on May 19.
MoviesTime Out Global

This beautiful new-look cinema looks like the inside of a lava lamp

Cinemas are back on the cultural map this summer, with lockdown easing and big releases on the slate. A fair few of them have used the time while shuttered to lick of paint, Berlin’s historic Blauer Stern – ‘Blue Star’ – has gone a step further and reinvented itself as the cinema that most looks like a sexy ‘70s nightclub. And we are so incredibly here for it.
MuseumsPosted by
ARTnews

Arrest in Epic Dresden Museum Heist, Curator Terence Riley Dies, and More: Morning Links from May 19, 2021

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. GERMAN INVESTIGATORS MADE A FIFTH ARREST on Monday in the 2019 theft of jewels from the Green Vault Museum in Dresden, the Associated Press reports. Four others (including the twin brother of the latest suspect to be detained) were picked up late last year for allegedly making off with diamonds, rubies, and other items—around 100 in total—from holdings assembled by Augustus the Strong, Elector of Saxony, in the 1700s. Reports have put the value of the material north of $1 billion, Reuters reports. The 22-year-old suspect, found in Berlin, is the last person that investigators were hunting in connection with the case. The location of the treasures is not known.
InternetPosted by
ARTnews

Zwirner Goes Big Online, the Broad Reopens with Basquiat Display, and More: Morning Links from May 20, 2021

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. BLUE-CHIP DEALER DAVID ZWIRNER IS ROLLING OUT A NEW VERSION of his online-sales partnership program, Platform, today, and the New York Times has the story. First launched during the pandemic, Platform will now offer 100 works each month from around a dozen galleries with a click-to-buy model. Prices will max out at $50,000, and Zwirner will take a 20-percent cut of the participants’ sales. Galleries like Bridget Donahue, Night Gallery, and Bortolami are on board. Rival Larry Gagosian called it “a little bit of a wolf in sheep’s clothing. My advice to smaller galleries would be preserve your own identity and brand.” Zwirner’s position is that he’s helping artists and fellow dealers reach a wider audience, including people who do not visit galleries and art fairs.
Visual ArtPosted by
ARTnews

ARTnews in Brief: James Cohan Gallery Names David Norr Co-Owner—and More from May 10, 2021

David Norr is now a full equity partner and co-owner of James Cohan Gallery, the New York gallery where he has served as partner since 2018. Prior to joining the gallery in 2015 as senior director, Norr worked as senior curator of exhibitions at the Wexner Center of the Arts in Columbus, Ohio, and as chief curator at MOCA Cleveland. In his new role, Norr joins founders James and Jane Cohan in leading the gallery.
Visual ArtCurbed

Art Collector Barbara Jakobson’s Vertical Life

This house has a great history,” says Barbara Jakobson, much of which she made herself. She is 88 and has lived here since 1965, filling all five stories with her collection of paintings, sculpture, photography, and furniture. And the last thing she wanted to do was leave it. But a townhouse means a vertical life, and “after 56 years of stair-climbing without major incident, I was hurrying down from the top floor to the one below at about 5:30 p.m. on Friday, October 23, tripped, and as I crashed to the landing below, I cursed my fate,” she says. Her tumble broke her leg, but, she says gleefully, “I did not hit my head!”
MuseumsMetropolis Magazine

New York’s Museum of Arts and Design Puts Craft Front and Center

Featured in a slew of recent gallery and museum exhibitions, not to mention a crop of newly dedicated fairs and festivals, craft is having a moment. Beyond the feeble marketing campaigns of lifestyle brands that have co-opted the term, this pre- and post-industrial approach to production has reemerged on every level of the art and design world.
Visual ArtPosted by
ARTnews

Keith Haring Fridge Door to Auction, Enigmatic English Hill Figure Dated, and More: Morning Links from May 12, 2021

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. THE ORIGINS OF A ROUGHLY 180-FOOT-TALL DRAWING OF A MAN on a hill near Dorset, England, are finally coming into focus. While scholars have theorized that the Cerne Abbas Giant could date to prehistoric times, or the ancient Roman era, or the 1600s, “everyone was wrong,” geoarchaeologist Mike Allen told New Scientist . Allen was part of a team that used a technique called optically stimulated luminescence to analyze the chalk that outlines the cudgel-wielding nude figure. They determined that it was likely constructed between the years 700 and 1300. One theory is that the giant, godlike figure was created around 990 as a riposte to the arrival of an abbey that planned to convert local pagans. “We have nudged our understanding a little closer to the truth but he still retains many of his secrets,” archaeologist Martin Papworth told the Art Newspaper. “He still does have an air of mystery, so I think everyone’s happy.”
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Vogue Magazine

“We’re Just Scratching the Surface”—Meet Five Digital Artists Reimagining the Fashion Show

Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic closed borders and made mass gatherings impossible, designers have been forced to find innovative new ways of presenting collections virtually. In November, Gucci staged GucciFest, a week-long mini-festival featuring 15 short films from emerging designers such as Bianca Saunders, Priya Ahluwalia, and Charles De Vilmorin.
Visual ArtPosted by
ARTnews

Architect Paulo Mendes da Rocha Dies, Einstein Letter Nets $1.2 M., and More: Morning Links from May 24, 2021

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. THE ARCHITECTURE WORLD HAS LOST A GIANT. The Brazilian architect Paulo Mendes da Rocha, winner of the 2006 Pritzker Prize, died Sunday at 92, the AFP reports. Mendes da Rocha received widespread acclaim for his inventive buildings in a Brutalist style, which include the Brazilian Museum of Sculpture, the FIESP Cultural Center, and the Pinacoteca art museum in São Paulo. (Designboom has photos of many of his projects.) Just last week, he had been awarded the Gold Medal for Lifetime Achievement from the International Union of Architects. The Council of Architecture and Urbanism in Brazil said he will be remembered as an “audacious iconoclast.”
MuseumsPosted by
ARTnews

Kunstmuseum Basel Gifted Major Group of Works by Joseph Beuys

The Kunstmuseum Basel in Switzerland has received a gift of works by Joseph Beuys—11 glass cases containing small sculptures and relics of the artist’s oeuvre. The collection was previously on loan from collector and Maja Oeri and her sons, Hans Emanuel and Melchior, and went on permanent display Wednesday, the 100th anniversary of Beuys’s birth.