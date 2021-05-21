Colored Duct Tape for Affixing Materials in Style

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. In the sticky world of painter’s tape, those that are colored blue are among the least tacky, and thus the easiest to remove. This makes them a popular choice for masking off areas when painting walls, baseboards, or trims, as you can remove strips with little worry of peeling away paint or wallpaper. But this light-duty tape is also a wonderful tool in the studio. You can use it to delineate borders for watercolor painting, to tape down quilt sections for precise alignment, and even to cover the bed plate of a 3D printer, since it offers excellent adhesion for PLA, a thermoplastic often used in those printers. No matter your need, we’ve got you covered with the best blue painter’s tapes on the market. Read on.