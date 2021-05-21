Winona’s
This natural wine bar doubles as an all-day restaurant serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner every day. So Winona’s could be a great choice for everything from a platonic breakfast date with an old friend to a date night with someone who can ramble off five fizzy pet-nat producers on the spot. It’s on the Williamsburg/Bed-Stuy border, standing in as the light wood-covered homebase for a range of pop-ups and community events like gumbo nights with Chef Kia Damon and dinners by Ediciones every Sunday and Monday night. Between the comfortably heated patio and a nice mix of natural wine options from small producers based in New York, France, Mexico, Austria, Germany, Spain, and beyond, this place has it all going on.www.theinfatuation.com