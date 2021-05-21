newsbreak-logo
Winona’s

By Nikko Duren
The Infatuation
The Infatuation
 3 days ago
This natural wine bar doubles as an all-day restaurant serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner every day. So Winona’s could be a great choice for everything from a platonic breakfast date with an old friend to a date night with someone who can ramble off five fizzy pet-nat producers on the spot. It’s on the Williamsburg/Bed-Stuy border, standing in as the light wood-covered homebase for a range of pop-ups and community events like gumbo nights with Chef Kia Damon and dinners by Ediciones every Sunday and Monday night. Between the comfortably heated patio and a nice mix of natural wine options from small producers based in New York, France, Mexico, Austria, Germany, Spain, and beyond, this place has it all going on.

Our mission is very simple: to bring you the most honest and trustworthy opinions on where to eat around the world. Our restaurant reviews and guides are all written by a small group of highly trained, highly opinionated writers and editors. They eat out a lot. More than they probably should.

