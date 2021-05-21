newsbreak-logo
Restaurants

Francie

By Nikko Duren
The Infatuation
The Infatuation
 3 days ago

Francie is a buttoned-up Williamsburg restaurant you should visit when you want to feel cool and casually spend about $100 on dinner. The glitzy brasserie is located in a converted limestone bank building on Broadway right down the street from Peter Luger and Diner, and it’s full of waiters in white blazers carrying platters of dry-aged duck on beds of purple flowers. But surprisingly, it’s not that stuffy. We would advise dropping in on a weeknight for a martini and some upscale bar snacks like a spongy soufflé cake topped with caviar and seaweed butter before getting on with your life. That said, Francie is perfect for a special night out involving dishes like a whole roasted duck with crispy skin, lobster ravioli, and lasagna with duck bolognese. And whether you’re sitting in a big booth or a two-top table in the center of the dining room, you’ll have a nice view of the chefs who appear very cool and calm in the kitchen.

Our mission is very simple: to bring you the most honest and trustworthy opinions on where to eat around the world. Our restaurant reviews and guides are all written by a small group of highly trained, highly opinionated writers and editors. They eat out a lot. More than they probably should.

The Infatuation

Pho Viet

There’s no wrong way to order at Pho Viet, but no matter what you get at this casual spot on North Broadway, make sure to start with the bánh bèo chén. These toothy, almost al dente steamed rice cakes are topped with green onion, a delicate sprinkle of shrimp, and a crunch of crispy pork skin. Add a spoon of sweet and savory nước mắm for a perfect bite.
The Infatuation

Pho 777

Pho 777 is one of the best spots to go in the West Argyle Historic District to try a wide range of northern Vietnamese dishes. Besides all of their pho options, which are all excellent, some of our favorite things on the menu are the bún chả Hà Nội and chả cá lá vọng. But really, it’s impossible to go wrong with anything here involving noodles.
The Infatuation

Mr. OmaKase

Perfect For: Birthdays Corporate Cards Special Occasions. Like Goldilocks and her porridge, it can be hard to find an omakase that’s “just right” - one that hits that sweet spot between formal and informal, suspiciously cheap and give-your-accountant-a-heart-attack expensive. But Mr. Omakase in Downtown walks that line perfectly. It’s a...
The Infatuation

The Watering Hull

This fun bi-level spot features a Caribbean-focused menu and, depending on which day you come, live music. With an outdoor patio full of umbrellas and picnic tables and spacious wicker seating indoors, The Watering Hull is about as close as you can get to the islands without leaving the shore. Here you can bite into a jumbo shrimp cocktail from the raw bar, creamy shellfish chowder, and blackened mahi-mahi tacos topped with sweet mango salsa.
The Infatuation

Bagel Time Cafe

Sometimes finding extra things in unexpected spots can be the best surprise, like when my friend told me she gets her olive oil from Home Goods and Ross (what?). Similarly, when you hear the name “Bagel Time Cafe,” you might just be expecting warm bagels and a place with smooth and creamy spreads that do to your tongue what ASMR videos do to your ears. But this spot, right across from the Wildwood Convention Center, also has a full breakfast and lunch menu. From Belgian waffles and avocado toast to wild lunch items like their chorizo Frito burrito, there’s plenty of range here for whatever you have in mind to start your day.
The Infatuation

All Season Brewing

After almost four years of buildout, All Season Brewing officially opened its doors in February 2021 and gave LA something it’s never really had before - a brewery smack in the middle of the city. Located inside a former car service station on La Brea, All Season’s cavernous space has both indoor and outdoor seating, a row of skee-ball machines in the back, and a Chica’s Taco window for when you need to soak up some of the alcohol. Most people here are drinking beer (we love tropical Figure 8 Hazy DIPA), but there are tasty cocktails (including some on draft), and $5 well shots as well.
The Infatuation

Yummy Bakery And Cafe

The standout at Yummy Bakery and Cafe is the egg white custard tarts. Though there are other Chinese-style bakeries in Chinatown that sell them, Yummy arguably makes the, well, yummiest ones: the custard is soft, airy, and creamy, albeit a little sweeter than their yolky counterparts. Yummy’s crust also leans on the crumblier side, almost like a hybrid between shortbread and puff pastry. There is also a variety of other excellent baked goods here, like purple sweet potato buns, durian cakes, and flaky wife cakes (also known as sweetheart cakes) filled with winter melon. And note, this small bakery only accepts cash or Venmo.
The Infatuation

Yvette’s Cafe

Right by Stone Harbor Boulevard and Shelter Haven Bay, this Italian and French deli has the Great Sound on one side and the Atlantic Ocean on the other. It’s also the best place in the area to get tailor-made Cajun roast beef sandwiches, a classic reuben, Italian hoagies, or even a creative fruit sandwich with pears, strawberries, brie, greens, and poppy seed dressing. With a window-filled atrium and plants all around, it’s a nice indoor escape after hot sand hopping at Seven Mile Beach and struggling to keep your umbrella upright.
The Infatuation

The Oasis

The Oasis is a big outdoor space in Wynwood that’s part bar, part music venue, and part food hall. It’s a first-come-first-served setup - and there are some good things to eat here, including some very tasty Italian sandwiches from Alidoro, fried chicken sandwiches, tacos, dumplings, pizza, and more. It’s a solid and easy option if you don’t have a reservation anywhere, want to keep things casual, or are with a big group who can’t agree on what to eat.
The Infatuation

Max’s Bar & Grill

Often overlooked in the discussions around New Jersey diner and pizza culture is the important place that cased meats - particularly hot dogs - hold in our hearts. Most people have their favorite spots and the Shore is no exception. Max’s Bar & Grill, the most recent version of Max’s Famous Hot Dogs (which is slowly inching itself towards its centennial anniversary), is the runaway best of the bunch. The Bar & Grill in Long Branch pairs a wide variety of local beers with their custom blend of beef and pork foot-long frankfurters. Whether you’re looking for a classic with kraut, a statewide favorite Italian hot dog (topped with peppers, onions, and potatoes), or something exotic like a pork roll-topped Jersey Shore dog or a lobster topped surf n’ turf, you won’t go home hungry. If someone in your group isn’t into dogs, Max’s offers a full menu of burgers, sandwiches, fried fish platters, and salads too.
The Infatuation

Auntie Banh Mi

Auntie Banh Mi is a Laotian family-focused bánh mì pop-up that you 100% want to know where it will next be. Their menu alternates, each one named after a family member, and the Auntie special feature cả lụa, spam, 24-hour roast pork and a smear of homemade pâté is probably the best all-pork bánh mì you can eat in London. The Brother In-Law, filled with fried chicken spring rolls is also excellent, and there’s always at least one vegetarian option. Whatever you do, don’t shy away from the family jeow, a sour and numbing Laotian chilli paste that takes these sandwiches to the next level.
The Infatuation

Mad For Chicken

This mini-chain is the go-to restaurant for Korean fried chicken in Forest Hills. They serve wings, drumsticks, and boneless chicken breasts in flavors like soy and spicy garlic - giving you more than enough options to change up your order on every visit. We particularly love the drumsticks, which are lightly battered and taste like savory chicken lollipops that have been marinated in a garlicky sauce bath for days. Their dark, wood-covered dining room at this chicken bar has a bunch of picnic tables inside, so keep it in mind for a Korean fried chicken wing party.
The Infatuation

Where To Eat Near The Photographers’ Gallery

Going to London’s museums and art galleries is one of the best ways to spend a day in this city. But, it’s also a lot of effort. There’s all that standing, the countless thoughtful head tilts, and the anxiety of pretending you know the difference between cubism and expressionism. That’s why it’s important to go to the right restaurants that are not only nearby, but where you can sit down, relax, refuel, and Google whether that painting you saw was of a fruit basket or a parrot. These are the best spots to hit after spending a few hours at The Photographers’ Gallery.
The Infatuation

Austin Street Pizza

If you’re in the mood for the kind of thick and crunchy pizza slice you’d typically eat out of a box at your ten-year-old nephew’s birthday party, try Austin Street Pizza. This Forest Hills slice shop has a range of solid square slices topped with things like charred pepperoni cups, cremini mushrooms, and truffle cream sauce. They’re crispy on the bottom and doughy in the middle, and each slice costs around $5. You can also stop by this counter-service shop on Austin Street for NY-style pies, calzones, cannoli, and Nutella-stuffed doughnut holes.
The Infatuation

Mr. Bread Bakery

The signature pastry at this bakery in Parkside is the Macau-style egg custard tarts, which are similar to Portuguese custard tarts, or pasteis de nata - lightly scorched top, smooth and milky custard, and very flaky crusts. Mr. Bread prepares Cantonese-style egg custard tarts, too, so you can order both to taste the difference. True to its name, the shop also sells almost two dozen types of sweet and savory bread buns, including cinnamon raisin, coconut, pork floss, and tuna. The almond black bean bun is nutty and sweet and is also a must-order.
The Infatuation

Nicholas Creamery

So you decided you were going to try to outsmart the shore traffic and take the ferry from Manhattan to the beach. Well played. What you didn’t bank on was roasting in the sun on the boat for 40 minutes to find yourself reaching the shores of Jersey in a translucent sweat-drenched shirt. The good news is the Seastreak landed in the Highlands and you’re a few minutes from an ice cream therapy session at Nicholas Creamery. Nicholas is a name that for years was synonymous with fine dining in New Jersey. They’ve taken that same local ingredient sourcing and approach to ice cream making with flavors like chocolate caramel pretzel, honey lavender, and brown sugar cookie dough, and pairing them with made-to-order waffle cones or as the centerpiece in their fantastic milkshakes.
The Infatuation

The Lobster House

If the Jersey Shore had its own themed infinity gauntlet, fresh seafood would surely be one of the stones, and The Lobster House’s logo may be on it. Featuring dockside seating and serving some of the best seafood in the area, this should be your first stop after surviving the Garden State Parkway. It has a fish market, takeout shop, raw bar, and restaurant all under the same roof, so you can satisfy any craving you have - from feasting on shrimp by the water to taking home the catch of the day to grill up at your rental.
The Infatuation

Nha Hang Vietnam Restaurant

Vietnamese family-style dinners often consist of white rice, an assortment of proteins and vegetables, and a soup. The cơm già đình Sài Gòn at Nha Hang features the greatest hits of all these options, each with their own distinct flavors that meld together into a satisfying whole. Cá kho tộ is a caramelized braised fish, often served in a ceramic pot. The golden sweetness of the caramel perfectly balances the salty fish, and you’ll want to spoon that sauce all over your rice. Rau muống xào tội is the green of the platter - vitamin-packed water spinach sauteed with garlic. Finish this communal, family-style dinner with the complex and bold soup, cành chua cá, a mesmerizing blend of tamarind, caramelized garlic, pineapple, tomato, and fish.
The Infatuation

Reggiano's Brick Oven Pizza & Cafe

I’m not quite sure what it is, but there’s something particularly enticing about a piping hot Reggiano’s pie that always makes me rip open the box to eat a slice or three while I’m stuck in traffic on the BQE. Yes, I end up covered in crumbs from the charred, cracker-thin crust by the end of the journey, but I’m also full and happy. The arugula-sausage pie is my absolute favorite, with fresh mozzarella, San Marzano tomatoes, and Italian sausage, plus a hardy serving of fresh arugula and a finishing splash of olive oil.
The Infatuation

Where To Eat Near The Design Museum

A visit to The Design Museum is one of the best ways to spend a day in this city. But, it’s also a lot of effort. There’s all that standing, the countless thoughtful head tilts, and the anxiety of pretending you know the difference between Le Corbusier and Charlotte Perriand. That’s why it’s important to go to the right restaurants that are not only nearby, but where you can sit down, relax, refuel. These are the best spots to hit after spending a few hours on Kensington High Street.