Francie is a buttoned-up Williamsburg restaurant you should visit when you want to feel cool and casually spend about $100 on dinner. The glitzy brasserie is located in a converted limestone bank building on Broadway right down the street from Peter Luger and Diner, and it’s full of waiters in white blazers carrying platters of dry-aged duck on beds of purple flowers. But surprisingly, it’s not that stuffy. We would advise dropping in on a weeknight for a martini and some upscale bar snacks like a spongy soufflé cake topped with caviar and seaweed butter before getting on with your life. That said, Francie is perfect for a special night out involving dishes like a whole roasted duck with crispy skin, lobster ravioli, and lasagna with duck bolognese. And whether you’re sitting in a big booth or a two-top table in the center of the dining room, you’ll have a nice view of the chefs who appear very cool and calm in the kitchen.