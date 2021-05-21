7 Clever Ways To Curl Your Hair Without Heat

Passion twists are a new favorite way to wear two-strand twists. They were created by Miami hairstylist Kailyn Rogers, who also goes by the name The BohoBabe, back in 2018. She named them after her mom, whose name is Passion. You have likely seen them everywhere on social media because they are stunning, and there are many benefits to having them. They are a protective style for your hair, allowing it to grow. Not only can this look be worn short, medium, or long and in various updos or down, it is also water-friendly. This makes it perfect for summer because you can go for a swim or wash your hair. To learn all about this chic look and how to maintain it, keep reading to feel inspired.