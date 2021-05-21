newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hair Care

7 Clever Ways To Curl Your Hair Without Heat

By WomanlyLive_Team
Posted by 
Womanly Live
Womanly Live
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Using heat on your hair leaves your hair damaged and brittle. This is why many have chosen to put down their curling irons and straighteners and look for different ways to style their hair!. Using heat used to be the only way to get your curls perfect, keep your hair...

womanlylive.com
Womanly Live

Womanly Live

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
439K+
Views
ABOUT

Womanly Live is the ultimate online resource for the creative, career-driven woman, a media company focused on making positivity louder. At Womanly Live, we’re dedicated to finding ways to make your life more inventive, beautiful and manageable.

 https://womanlylive.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Curly Hair#Hair Spray#Wavy Hair#Long Hair#Black Hair#Perfect Hair#Dry Hair#French#Orange Is The New Black#Natural Hair#Damp Hair#Hair Rollers#Gorgeous Curls#Stunning Curls#Super Easy Mermaid Curls#Hairspray#Heatless Curls#Style#Tights#Fun
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Hair Care
Related
Hair CarePosted by
POPSUGAR

The Hands-Down Best Shampoos For All Hair Types, Whether It's Curly, Dry, or Color-Treated

Shampoo is the hair category's equivalent to makeup primer: it's not exactly sexy, but it lays all the necessary groundwork for the rest of your routine to shine (sometimes, quite literally). No matter how simple or complex your everyday hair-care routine is, the type of shampoo you use isn't something to be lax about. Plus, whether you're a sucker for a drugstore formula or you're more inclined to purchase something of the luxury variety, the shampoo you use should be dependent on your hair's individual type and needs.
Hair Carecountry1025.com

12 Ways To Switch Up Your Hair For Summer

This listicle is full of lots of cool ideas for changing up your hair. If there’s something here you decide you just have to have, we’ve provided links to the product websites. If you click on the link and make a purchase, Beasley Media Group may earn a commission. Have an idea for a fun theme for a gift idea list you’d like us to create? Drop us a line at shopping@bbgi.com.
Hair Caretherighthairstyles.com

101 Guide to Plopping Hair for Bouncy and Defined Curls

Do your bouncy wet curls loose most of their definition while drying? Plopping hair can make a ton of difference, enhancing volume and definition while reducing the nasty frizz. The best part, it takes just an old t-shirt and 20 minutes with a t-shirt plop to have a few good hair days ahead!
Hair CareMindBodyGreen

Found: 11 Best Hair Ties To Keep Your Style Secure Without Causing Breakage

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. You may not think twice about your trusty hair tie. Maybe you keep one handy on your wrist or stow an elastic in your bag at all times. You fish it out, gather your hair away from your face, and you're all set—right?
Hair CareClickOnDetroit.com

Achieve your curly hair dreams with this $50 curling rod

As fun as they are, hairstyles like blowouts, braids, straightening and curling can take a lot of time and effort to put together. Luckily, there are curling rods with technology that lets you achieve the classic hairstyle in half the time of traditional methods. The Sultra Bombshell 1″ Clipless Curling...
Hair CareCosmopolitan

How Figuring Out Your Hair Porosity Is the Key to Perfect Curls

Not gonna lie—I really, truly thought that at this point in my life, after a decade of obsessively trying every single curly hair product and reading every curly hair hack, that I had officially become an old, tired, withered expert who could retire into the wind, 3a hair a'blowing. Aaaand then I heard about a thing called hair porosity (i.e., how well your hair absorbs or repels ingredients) and it completely transformed my curls. No exaggeration.
Hair CareAllentown Morning Call

How to curl long hair

Curling long hair is a good way to make it look more alive and less weighed down. Generally speaking, it also tends to be a more flattering look for most people, as it’s softer on your facial features. There are many ways to curl one’s hair, and the most effective...
Hair Carethezoereport.com

Sorry, But Your Workout Is Low Key Damaging Your Hair

Staying loyal to your workout regimen can do wonders for your health and body. Your hair? Not so much. The issue: sweat. While sweating has some benefits (including helping the body release toxins as well as increasing circulation), sweat-laden hair is where the real damage can occur (think: clogged follicles, itchy scalp, and dryness). Not to mention, sweat just makes your hair feel dirty, whether you’re a dedicated gym buff or just plain sweat a lot naturally. That being said, over-washing your hair in an effort to get rid of said sweat can be even more damaging (if done frequently), creating quite the beauty catch-22.
Hair CareMindBodyGreen

Make Way For The New Wave Of Summer Hair Makeovers — They're Coming In Hot

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. It's a familiar cycle at this point: As the weather thaws and social plans commence, hairstylists are up to their ears in bookings. A fresh chop here, a few buttery highlights there—the experts are no strangers to the tidal rush of summer hair transformations. After months of braving the chill and stuffing our poor strands under hats, parkas, and scarves, we hope to gingerly emerge from our winter caves with a brand-new style (and no evidence of dehydration from the previous season).
Hair Carethekatynews.com

PAMPER YOUR HAIR WITH INCOLORWIGS

Wigs are something now everyone loves to use. It is the best way to shield and protect your hair. When it comes to the brand, incolorwig is the best option on the market. They sell quality and Verity products. Incolorwig sells a wide range of wigs including headband wigs, colored wigs, lace front wigs, human hair wigs, and many more. Some of them are mentioned in detail.
Hair CarePosted by
93.1 WZAK

TRIED IT: My Hair Thanked Me After Trying Ouidad’s Curl Infusion Products

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. It was at a family/friends gathering when I discovered the hair product that would positively change my hair journey henceforth. It was a beautiful Sunday, and I was sitting at the kitchen table conversing with my lady elders after a fulfilling meal. We were chatting about life and past experiences and of course, especially when Black women are involved, the conversation turned to natural hair. I asked if anyone could recommend a product that keeps the curls moisturized. One Black lady who donned a fresh twist-out replied to me and said, “try Ouidad.” My forehead wrinkled in confusion. The lady read my mind and spelled the name out for me. Because the lady’s twist-out was so fabulously bouncy and holding up in the infamous New Orleans humidity, I took my cell phone out without hesitation and began my research.
Hair CarePosted by
Womanly Live

A Guide To Determining Your Hair’s Porosity

Understanding your hair porosity can help you create a more efficient hair care regimen that will ultimately help you grow your hair healthier. Moisture is one of the key determining factors to having good, healthy hair. Your hair’s ability to absorb and retain this moisture is primarily governed by your hair porosity.
Hair Carethetrendspotter.net

Passion Twist Hairstyles That Will Protect Your Hair in Style

Passion twists are a new favorite way to wear two-strand twists. They were created by Miami hairstylist Kailyn Rogers, who also goes by the name The BohoBabe, back in 2018. She named them after her mom, whose name is Passion. You have likely seen them everywhere on social media because they are stunning, and there are many benefits to having them. They are a protective style for your hair, allowing it to grow. Not only can this look be worn short, medium, or long and in various updos or down, it is also water-friendly. This makes it perfect for summer because you can go for a swim or wash your hair. To learn all about this chic look and how to maintain it, keep reading to feel inspired.
Hair CareNew York Post

Curl hair in half the time and save almost 50%-off this curling rod

Discover startups, services, products and more from our partner StackCommerce. NY Post may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links. Looking our best is something we all strive for, be it in skincare, haircare, dressing well, or applying makeup and styling our hair. But these things take time! It’s not an easy thing to do to look your best at all times when it can take a long time to style our natural tresses or apply makeup. So any time-saving measure is an absolute godsend for anyone who wants a fresh, beautiful look on a regular basis. Luckily, the market is continually evolving, and there are products out there that can make hairstyling a much simpler, quicker process.
Hair Carethestrategist.co.uk

This Curly Hair Expert-Recommended Curl Jelly Is 20 Percent Off

When we spoke to curly-hair expert Leal Alexander (a.k.a. @curlygallal), who has a mix of 3C and 4A curls, about the products she recommends for curly hair, she recommended the Camille Rose range. Alexander defines her 3C curls as “much like the diameter of a pencil, with the shape of a corkscrew,” while her 4A curls are “tighter, and more spring-like in appearance.” (We also spoke to several other curly-hair experts, if your hair type isn’t similar to Alexander’s).
Hair Carelatest-hairstyles.com

14 Stunning Ways to Get The Dark Ash Blonde Hair Color Trend

Dark ash blonde hair is a deep shade of blonde with a touch of grey for cool and smokey undertones. It’s trendy among the girls, and is the perfect hair color for every mood and every season!. Opt for this shade to lighten your natural brunette locks without getting a...
MakeupPosted by
Womanly Live

Sweat Proof Makeup To Use This Summer

Summer immediately brings up images of fun in the sun, pool, or oceans and epic vacays. However, that is the ideal and not the reality. Most of us will have to continue with our daily lives. That means commuting, working, and the occasional hang out with friends. Moreover, the above...
Hair CarePosted by
EatThis

Showering Mistakes That Are Hurting Your Hair, Say Stylists

Given abundance of worries that may exist in your life, showering—something you've mindlessly done every day since you were a child—really shouldn't rank high among them. But according to top stylists, hair-care professionals, and dermatologists, there are likely plenty of mistakes you don't even know you're making in the shower every day that aren't doing your hair any favors. In fact, they could be causing your hair damage. To learn what they are, read on. And for more tips on showering smarter starting now, make sure you're avoiding The Single Worst Time of Day to Take a Shower, Says Experts.
Hair CarePosted by
Womanly Live

Our Pick: The Top 8 Frizz-Fighting Hair Products To Try

Not all frizz-fighting products are created equal. But with the right selection of shampoos, leave-in conditioners, styling creams, and the like, your hair can become manageable and shiny in no time. In all honesty, nobody likes tangled hair because it’s messy and can lead to damage and breakage. Regardless of...