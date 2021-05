Treasure Valley healthcare centers anticipate continued demand from 12- to 15-year-olds to get a COVID-19 shot after the Pfizer vaccine was ok’d for them last week. Twelve-year-old Emily Weiss was one of the first children in Idaho to get vaccinated against COVID-19 when she got her initial jab Wednesday. She said she’s missed a lot of things during the pandemic, including regular visits with relatives and playing flute in band concerts.