newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

How a once-bipartisan commission to investigate the Capitol Riot fell apart

By Lauren Fox, Ryan Nobles, Jeremy Herb, Annie Grayer, CNN
WRAL
 4 days ago

CNN — It was the investigation that never was. After months of talk, the independent commission to investigate the events surrounding January 6 is now on life support, likely to fail in the US Senate as soon as next week when Republicans are expected to filibuster the legislation. Behind the...

www.wral.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Ohio State
State
Kentucky State
State
Maine State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Bennie Thompson
Person
Richard Burr
Person
Rob Portman
Person
John Thune
Person
John Katko
Person
Liz Cheney
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Elise Stefanik
Person
Roy Blunt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Democrats#Senate Republicans#Republican Senate#Us Senate#House Lawmakers#Republican Lawmakers#Gop Lawmakers#Democratic Lawmakers#The Capitol Riot#Cnn#The Us Senate#House Homeland Security#Senate Homeland Committee#Intelligence Committee#Rules Committee#Department Of Justice#Senate Intelligence#Congressional Committees#House Gop Leaders#Gop Senators
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Congress
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Congress & Courtsspectrumnews1.com

Manchin, Sinema urge Senate Republicans to support Jan. 6 commission

Two of the Senate’s leading moderate Democrats — Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona — issued a rare joint statement urging their Republican colleagues to come together and negotiate on a bipartisan, independent commission to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. “The events of January...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
KRMG

Senators try to salvage legislation on Jan. 6 commission

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Senators labored Tuesday to find a path forward for legislation creating a commission on the Jan. 6 insurrection, debating potential changes in a long-shot attempt to overcome growing GOP opposition. Republican Sen. Susan Collins and Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin are leading the informal talks, according to...
Congress & CourtsChannel 3000

House Republican leaders condemn Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Holocaust comparison after 5 days and a wave of outrage

(CNN) — House Republican leaders have condemned incendiary remarks from GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene five days after she first publicly compared Capitol Hill mask rules to the Holocaust, amid a wave of criticism from Republican and conservative critics as well as Jewish groups aimed at the Georgia congresswoman and the party leaders’ silence.
Congress & CourtsMother Jones

Democratic Senators Who Support the Filibuster Beg Republicans Not to Filibuster

Let our journalists help you make sense of the noise: Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter and get a recap of news that matters. On Tuesday, the two most centrist members of the Senate Democratic caucus, Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, issued a rare joint statement. Lamenting the “horrific” events of January 6th—when a right-wing mob incited by then-President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol to stop the certification of the electoral college vote—Manchin and Sinema begged their Republican colleagues to join them in supporting a bill to create a bipartisan commission to investigate what happened. The measure passed the House last week with substantial Republican support, but it faces uncertain prospects in the Senate because of the existence of the filibuster, the Senate rule that allows a 41-vote minority to block non-budgetary legislation from coming to a vote. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has already announced his opposition.
Congress & CourtsThe Hill

GOP leaders face new calls to boot Greene

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) is facing calls to boot Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) out of the GOP conference for her remarks comparing COVID-19 mask and vaccine rules to the genocide of 6 million Jews during World War II. “Just stop. This is demented and dangerous. There is...
Congress & CourtsJournal Inquirer

Our view: McConnell’s stance bodes ill for bipartisanship

As we witness the continuing transformation of the Republican Party from the Party of Lincoln to the Party of Trump, we wonder what might have happened if the Trumpists were around in the 1860s. Would House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and House Minority Whip Steve Scalise have led the party...
Congress & CourtsDaily Gate City

Democrats shouldn't negotiate with terrorists

Why do most Capitol Hill Republicans oppose the creation of a bipartisan commission to investigate the deadly coup against democracy staged on Jan. 6? Duh, take one guess. They know darn well that a thorough investigation will implicate them. They can’t handle the truth. That’s why 80 percent of the...
Congress & Courtsthecrimereport.org

Republicans Try to Block ‘Unbalanced’ Commission on Capitol Riot

Top Republicans in the Senate are uniting to try to stop the creation of a 9/11-style commission to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, according to The Guardian. After indicating he was open to the idea, Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said last week he officially opposes the commission bill in its current form, and his position turned more GOP Senators against the bill, potentially dooming its prospects, said Politico.
Congress & CourtsUS News and World Report

Republicans, White House at Impasse Over Infrastructure Bill

Senate Republicans have signaled disappointment in the White House's updated infrastructure bill since it was offered on Friday, and negotiations appear to be at a standstill despite the $550 billion cut in funding size. The two sides even "seem further apart" now than they were when negotiations began, according to...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

NRSC chair presses Trump to support incumbents in 2022

Sen. Rick Scott (Fla.), the chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC), is pleading with former President Trump to support GOP Senate incumbents in the 2022 midterm elections, as Trump has welcomed primary challengers to Republicans he views as disloyal. Scott said during a Monday meeting at Trump Tower...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Salon

Joe Biden and the theater of bipartisanship: Democrats know GOP will never negotiate in good faith

Joe Biden, Mitch McConnell, Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema﻿﻿ (Photo illustration by Salon/Getty Images) As part of their apparent mission to cause progressives to die from "I told you so" strokes, Politico ran this headline Monday evening: "'Time to move on': Infrastructure talks near collapse: Republicans have soured on negotiations while progressives push to move forward without the GOP."
Congress & CourtsWashington Post

The 5 most ludicrous GOP excuses for opposing a Jan. 6 commission

Remember when Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell pretended he was seriously considering support for the commission to examine the Jan. 6 insurrection, and a lot of very smart people pretended to believe him?. Last week, the Kentucky Republican insisted he wanted to read the “fine print” on the bill creating...
Congress & CourtsSantafe New Mexican.com

Call the GOP bluff: Don't negotiate on the debt ceiling

This summer the federal debt will once again bump up against the statutory debt ceiling, and Congress will have to raise or suspend that ceiling. With that deadline in mind, Senate Republicans have announced they will not support increasing or suspending the ceiling unless they pair it with comparable spending cuts. This is despite their willingness to support debt-ceiling increases of $3.9 trillion during Donald Trump’s four years as president.