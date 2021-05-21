Same name and fake notary stamp part of property deed scam

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Reno Police Department is warning the public about rental property scams, saying they have seen an increase in this type of scam. In most situations the victim finds an ad online for a rental property, advertising rent that is lower than average. The suspect asks the victim to send money over apps like Venmo or Zelle as a security deposit on the property, without ever meeting the person. Once the person sends the money, they never hear from the suspect again.