Glenn Close opens up about 'childhood trauma' from growing up in a 'cult'

"Unfortunately, when I think about my mom, the first thing that comes to mind is always the same one over and over again," Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, says of the late Princess Diana in a new docuseries, premiering Friday on Apple TV+. "Strapped in the car, seatbelt across, with my brother in the car as well, and my mother driving, being chased by three, four, five mopeds with paparazzi on. And then she was almost unable to drive because of the tears."