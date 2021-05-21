Glenn Close opens up about 'childhood trauma' from growing up in a 'cult'
Glenn Close has revealed details about the trauma she experienced as a child, while her family were members of a controversial religious organization. Close is one of the celebrities featured in Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry's new AppleTV+ series, The Me You Can't See, and during her segment, the Oscar nominee revealed that the beliefs imposed on her by the Moral Re-armament movement, which she referred to as a "cult," left scars that still impact her today.ew.com