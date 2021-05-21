newsbreak-logo
Woman arrested in connection to shooting death of 15-year-old girl in Atlanta

By Iyani Hughes
CBS 46
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46)- The Atlanta Police Department is investigating a Saturday night shooting that killed a 15-year-old girl and injured three other people. An APD spokesman said the 10 p.m. shooting happened near a Waffle House on Glenwood Avenue in the Glenwood Plaza shopping center. CBS46 News has learned two of the wounded victims were in stable condition. Police said a 15-year-old girl died from her injuries on the scene. An investigator in the Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office identified her as Diamond Johnson.

www.cbs46.com
