Four months into his White House tenure, President Biden is outperforming some of his predecessors and trailing others when it comes to his poll ratings. According to the latest national polling from Gallup, Biden stands at 54% approval and 40% disapproval. The president’s approval rating is down three points from April, with his disapproval unchanged. Biden’s approval rating in Gallup surveys has remained steady in the mid-50s since taking over in the White House on Jan. 20.