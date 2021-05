Tom Brady Sr.: “I saw the schedule come out last night and I started salivating when I saw that we play the Patriots in the fourth game of the season and that we’re coming up here to make our record 4-0 after the fourth game, so it’s a pretty fun time… They’re all tough -- you look at them and there are no walkovers, but coming back home to Boston, it’s our second home here and the Patriots are our second favorite team. It’s a game we get to root against nobody; we get to root FOR the Patriots but our most-favorite team is of course the Buccaneers. We expect to beat the Patriots rather handily.” (Full Segment Above)