Brevard County, FL

Brush fire closes I-95 in both directions in Brevard County

wogx.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA brush fire in Indian River County, just south of the Brevard County line, has grown to 800 acres. Florida Forest Service crews are working to contain the fire. Interstate 95 remains closed in both directions near Fellsmere.

www.wogx.com
