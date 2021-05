There’s a new Star Wars show streaming on Disney+ and it’s secretly awesome. I say “secretly” because although everyone from friends’ toddlers to my Star Wars-hating sister knows who The Mandalorian‘s Baby Yoda is, I’m not sure folks know Star Wars: The Bad Batch even exists. The animated series premiered on Disney+ on May 4, aka Star Wars day, and has already proven to be chock full of brilliant action and heart-breaking drama. Not to mention, the show fills in some key gaps of the Star Wars saga. Both hardcore and casual Star Wars fans should be watching The Bad Batch on Disney+!