How often should you shop for a new savings account?

Conforming conventional loan limits regulated by the FHFA rose to $548,250 in 2021 for single-unit properties in most regions, from $510,400 in 2020, according to Yahoo Finance. Policies and standards established by banks and other lending institutions to help them determine the best lending strategies vary over time due to various aspects. Typically, a bank's financial status, the overall economic climate, and the real estate market are key factors that impact lending practices. For instance, since the beginning of 2021, loan limits have increased due to the rise in home prices. Lenders have also changed how they screen loan applicants, thanks in part to the changing economic climate. Whether you're a first-time or repeat home buyer, you're probably wondering what hopes regulations could bring in property financing. Below are a few things you should know about changes to mortgage lending standards.