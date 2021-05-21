newsbreak-logo
EU EVOLVE Project Webinars Bringing Together HPC, Data and Cloud

By Our Authors
HPCwire
 3 days ago

May 21, 2021 — The EVOLVE Ecosystem aims to establish and nurture a network that will empower open innovation, bringing together all the policy makers, research organizations, engineers, developers and companies acting as end-users that are actively working on the fields of high-performance computing, big data and cloud. It consists both of technology and user stakeholders that may be interested in a subsequent commercialization phase, as well as further workflow owners that may directly benefit evolve by bringing new datasets and business cases to the testbed capabilities. The evolve ecosystem will also facilitate innovative enterprises (large industries, SMEs, creative start-ups and university students – bachelor, master, PhD level) to develop and test their novel solutions.

#Hpc#Webinars#Cloud Computing#Technology Innovation#Business Innovation#Technologies#Software Systems#H2020#Cloud And Big Data#Q A#European Commission#Eurohpc#Epi#The European Union#Hpc Systems#Evolve Ecosystem#Evolve Consortium#Evolve H2020 Project#Innovative Enterprises#Open Innovation
