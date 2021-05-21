EU EVOLVE Project Webinars Bringing Together HPC, Data and Cloud

Big data is transforming the real estate industry. Real estate developers and investors are able to now integrate disconnected data like never before to understand things like a location’s risks, opportunities, and pricing. For example, properties within a quarter-mile of two specialty grocery store leads to higher property values but being within four of these stores correlates to lower pricing. An insight like this could be uncovered manually but it would take countless hours of sorting through data while not even sure what you are looking for. Cherre is a real estate data management platform that allows the real estate industry to ingest disparate sources of data into a centralized platform and provides actionable insights based on the data. By combining non-traditional and traditional data, the platform is able to quickly and efficiently identify discernable patterns, unleashing the power of predictive analytics for investors, developers, and even property and casualty insurers. In 2020, the company was able to secure integrations with forty data providers and grew ARR 3x despite the pandemic slowing down the real estate industry.