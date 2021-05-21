newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Welcome to Boonslick Regional Planning Commission!

boonslick.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRPC is hiring a Program Administrator. The individual hired for this position will be stationed at the BRPC office in Warrenton, networking and collaborating with partners to provide outreach to all counties in Missouri regarding the MO Rides transportation referral program and mobility management. Interested applicants should submit a resume to janecale@boonslick.org by June 4, 2021.

boonslick.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Regional Planning#Economy#Regional Development#Strategic Planning#Community Planning#Project Planning#Workforce Planning#Brpc#Mo Rides#Lincoln Co#Missouri Tty Users#Regional Challenges#Governmental Programs#Mobility Management#General Public#Guidelines#Sound Planning Practices#Strong Recovery Plan#Collaborative Approaches#Businesses
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Jobs
Related
Wisconsin Statecwbradio.com

West Central Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission Administering Microenterprise Grants

West Central Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission is the regional administrator of the West Central Wisconsin Microenterprise Grant Program. The Microenterprise Grant Program provides $5,000 grants to eligible businesses negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. To qualify for a $5,000 grant, a business must be small, defined as five or fewer employees including the owner and all employees, regardless of full-time or part-time status, are included in the employee count.
Greenville, ILwgel.com

Plan Commission To Discuss Permit For Solar Business

The Greenville Plan Commission is conducting a special meeting at 6 p.m. May 26 in the Greenville Municipal Building. The commission members will look at a request from Greenville Solar, LCC, for a conditional use permit to operate an electric power generation facility consisting of a 20-megawatt solar energy field on unaddressed parcels accessed from Bowman Industrial Drive.
Door County, WIdoorcountydailynews.com

Plan commission tables Shipwrecked proposal

Opponents and proponents of a Shipwrecked Brew Pub and Restaurant expansion proposal in Egg Harbor filled up the open session in Tuesday’s Plan Commission meeting. The public comment session got to a point where Plan Commission Chair Cambria Mueller had to interject and ask speakers not to go back and forth in the public discussion. Concerns were brought up by speakers regarding the parking difficulties and the traffic concerns on Highway 42 running through town near the establishment. The concerns were echoed by some members of the commission who also clarified that they believe current parking and traffic difficulties were not started by Shipwrecked. However, they did feel that an addition consisting of more seating and a beer garden without relative parking would add to the issue. It was also mentioned the proposed expansion would have made it the largest restaurant in Door County.
Pacifica, CAPacifica Tribune

Planning Commission approves capital improvements in Pacifica

The Pacifica Planning Commission certified all items on the city’s capital improvement program, saying they meet general plan guidelines and local coastal land use plan rules. There are 20 new projects the city of Pacifica is undertaking this fiscal year, said Bonny O’Connor, associate planner at the May 17 meeting.
Shelbyville, INshelbycountypost.com

Plan Commission approves Taco Bell site development plan

A new Taco Bell on Shelbyville’s north side moved one step closer to reality Monday after plat approval and site development plan approval was granted by the Shelbyville Plan Commission. A drainage issue and some minor landscaping issues must be addressed, and sidewalk connectivity to the neighboring Casey’s General Store...
Bell County, TXKilleen Daily Herald

UPDATE: Interim Bell Public Health District director named

The Bell County Public Health District announced Monday that its board of health has chosen an interim director. The new director — Nikki Morrow — will serve as the group’s head until a new director can be identified through an interview process. Morrow has worked with the district for two decades and is the local director for the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children.
Politicscityoflaurel.org

Virtual 583rd Planning Commission

PLEASE NOTE: If you wish to be heard at this meeting please sign the speaker list provided online at cityoflaurel.org. The Chairman reserves the right to limit the amount of time each speaker has for each agenda item. ***This meeting will be held virtually through Zoom - Details Coming Soon***
Sammamish, WAsammamish.us

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS: COMMUNITY VISIONING

City of Sammamish Department of Community Development. The City of Sammamish is soliciting interest from firms for Community Visioning. Proposals are due no later than 12:00 p.m. on Monday, June 7, 2021. The Request for Proposals can be found here. Questions concerning this RFP must be submitted by May 28,...
Sayre, PAMorning Times

Litchfield Planning Commission reviews survey results

LITCHFIELD — The Litchfield Township planning commission met to review data from the recent public opinion survey. Commission member Bill Allen presented a slideshow of the survey’s results. The township mailed out a total of 499 surveys, with about 44 percent of those surveys getting filled out and returned to...
Mayfield, MITraverse City Record-Eagle

PUBLIC NOTICE PLANNING COMMISS...

PUBLIC NOTICE PLANNING COMMISSION Please take notice that Mayfield Township has received an application for a Special Land Use Permit as more fully described below. The Planning Commission of Mayfield Township will conduct a public hearing upon the application on June 7, 2021 commencing at 7:00 p.m. at the Mayfield Township Hall at 2991 W. Center Rd. Any property owner or occupant of any structure within 300 feet of property being considered for the Special Use Permit may request that the Township Board hold another public hearing before a final decision is made on the application. Such a request must be received by phone message to 263-4599, by June 14,2021. Please take further notice that the item to be considered at said public hearing includes, in brief, a request by Josh Green to operate a business and contractors' yard for a Tree Service business. The subject property is located at 7935 S. M-37, Kingsley, MI 49649. The following parcel numbers are within 300 feet of subject property and will be given separate notice for this hearing: 28-09-008-011-02 28-09-008-011-03 28-09-009-017-00 28-09-009-016-00 28-09-017-001-00 28-09-016-005-00 28-09-009-018-00 28-09-016-006-00 Public comment will be heard at this meeting. Written comments will be received from any interested persons concerning the foregoing application by the Mayfield Township Clerk, Stephanie Wolf-Bugai, 2991 W. Center Rd., Kingsley, MI 49649 up to the date of the public hearing and may be further received by the Planning Commission at said hearing. The complete application can be reviewed by calling the Mayfield Township Zoning Administrator, Tim Lueck, at 263-4599, to arrange an appointment. Mayfield Township will provide necessary reasonable aids and services to individuals with disabilities at he hearing upon four days notice to the Mayfield Township Clerk. Individuals with disabilities requiring auxiliary aids or services should contact the Mayfield Township Clerk at 231-631-7783. MAYFIELD TOWNSHIP PLANNING COMMISSION By: Tim Lueck, Zoning Administrators May 22, 2021-1T567022.
Mountlake Terrace, WAmltnews.com

City of MLT seeks to fill planning commission vacancy

The Mountlake Terrace Planning Commission has an interim vacancy on its seven-member, volunteer commission. The planning commission meets on the second and fourth Monday of each month at 7 p.m. via Zoom teleconference until in-person meetings resume. Full terms are four years in duration, however this interim term expires on June 30, 2023.
Bedford Township, MIMonroe Evening News

Bedford fails again to fill planning commission

Bedford Township’s latest attempt to fill a vacant seat on its planning commission proved unsuccessful. During the townships latest meeting held via Zoom, Supervisor Paul Pirrone made a motion to appoint Kimberly Kuhn to fill a long-vacant seat on the seven-member commission. An attorney at Churchill, Smith, Rice, Swinkey &...
Tewksbury, MAhomenewshere.com

Planning Board welcomes Italian bakery

TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Planning Board met for a virtual meeting via WebEx on May 10, 2021. A preliminary subdivision plan for 2212 Main St. was withdrawn by the applicant due to zoning bylaw not passing at Town Meeting. A preliminary subdivision plan for 1660 Main St. was also withdrawn for the same reason.
Edina, MNedinamn.gov

Planning Commission to Hold Electronic Meeting May 26

Edina, Minn., May 19, 2021 – The Edina Planning Commission will hold an electronic meeting next week. The Planning Commission meeting will begin at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 26. Members of the public can watch the meeting live:. Edina TV (Comcast Channels 813 or 16) Facebook.com/EdinaMN. City’s “Watch a Meeting”...
Madison County, NENorfolk Daily News

Notes from joint planning commission meeting

The Madison County Joint Planning Commission met Thursday evening at the planning commission office in Norfolk. Members present: Roger Acklie, chairman, Merlin Oswald, Joy Griffith, Stan Schapman, Jim Prauner, Merlin Milander and Travis Amen. Members absent: Raymond Flood, Zach Westerman and Steve Abler. Others present: Zoning office assistant Jennie Martinez;...
Colusa County, CAwilliamspioneer.com

Colusa County Planning Commission – Notice of Public Hearing

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT the Colusa County Planning Commission will conduct a Public Hearing on June 2, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. in the County Board of Supervisors Chambers at 546 Jay Street, Suite 108, Colusa, CA, 95932 to consider a proposed Resolution recommending to the Colusa County Board of Supervisors the adoption of a General Plan Amendment #21-01, Zoning Amendment #21-01 and CEQA Exemptions:
Boothbay Harbor, MEboothbayregister.com

Planning commission studying Boothbay Harbor housing market

Boothbay Harbor has entered into a contract with Lincoln County Regional Planning Commission to study local housing. The town is paying $9,181 for the study which includes an overview of housing conditions and trends on the peninsula. County Planner Emily Rabbe told county commissioners May 18, the study will review municipal code requirements, state housing records, real estate sales and rental records, and the 2018 Camoin Associates report commissioned by Boothbay Harbor and Boothbay. “We will be preparing an inventory of downtown apartments and will provide a written report to selectmen and planning board with suggestions concerning land use ordinances and future updates,” Rabbe said.