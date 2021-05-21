newsbreak-logo
Instacart Delivery Now Offered At 6,000 7-Eleven Stores

By PYMNTS
pymnts
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Instacart announced on Friday (May 21) that it has expanded its collaboration with 7-Eleven to nearly 4,000 new stores around the country. This expansion means the online grocery platform now delivers from almost 6,000 7-Eleven locations around the nation, reaching almost 60 million households. “To make it easier for customers...

Boston, MA
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
243K+
Views
ABOUT

Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.

 https://www.pymnts.com
