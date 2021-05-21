newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rockford, IL

In Brief: Business People

Freeport Journal Standard
 4 days ago

ROCKFORD — Goodwill Industries of Northern Illinois recently appointed Julio Capeles, Michael Iasparro and Tina Rittner to its board of directors for three-year terms. Capeles, executive director of adult education at McHenry County College in Crystal Lake, will serve on the mission services committee. He provides leadership for collaborative, strategic planning efforts for the development and improvement of programs and courses in the adult education department at McHenry.

www.journalstandard.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Crystal Lake, IL
City
Rockford, IL
Rockford, IL
Business
City
Mchenry, IL
Local
Illinois Business
City
Winnebago, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adult Education#Business People#Federal Courts#Manufacturing Industries#Education Department#Business Law#Business Education#Business School#Professional Education#Mchenry County College#Culbertson Llp#Goodwill Industries#Hr Experience#Board Members#Leadership#Three Year Terms#Human Resources#Northern Illinois
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Economy
Related
Illinois StateKFVS12

Ill. rental payment program open to landlords

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The 2021 Illinois Rental Payment Program is now open for landlords. Housing providers and/or landlords may begin the joint application starting on Monday, May 17 through Monday, June 7. Tenants will have until Monday, June 14 to complete their portion of the landlord-initiated application. Starting on...
Rockford, ILRockford Register-Star

When we work together, state of our city is strong

This past Wednesday, we released a short video of my annual State of the City address. And, while the medium was different, the message was not: when we work together, the State of our City is and will continue to be strong. Early in 2020, we faced COVID-19 by responding...
Rockford, ILWIFR

Chicago Rockford International Airport to get $2.8M for improvements

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The U.S. Department of Transpiration announced nearly $899 million in improvement grants for dozens of airports across the country, including the Chicago Rockford International Airport in Rockford. The local airport will get more than $2.8 million for snow removal equipment and apron expansion. Transportation Secretary Pete...
Illinois Statewnns.com

Illinois To End Eviction Moratorium, Launches New Pandemic Rent Relief Program

Illinois’s long moratorium that has prevented landlords from evicting tenants for non-payment of rent during the pandemic will be coming to an end in August. Governor JB Pritzker says the moratorium will be “phased out” over the next several months, with more details to follow. He made the announcement as he unveiled a new $1.5 billion rent relief program to help people catch up on the rent they owe. The program offers one-time grants of up to $25,000, payable directly to landlords. Applicants must show that their financial hardship is directly related to the pandemic and meet other eligibility requirements.
Rockford, ILWIFR

Midway Village hosts First Responders Appreciation Day

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Midway Village offered free admission to police and first responders along with a chance to see what their workplaces looked like more than a century ago. First responders and their families could check out the museum and take part in a number of activities Sunday afternoon....
Illinois Stateillinoispolicy.org

Nearly all Illinois counties lost population in 2020

Census estimates tallied population decline in 98 of Illinois’ 102 counties. Only Los Angeles County lost more people than Cook County last year. Illinois’ population decline hasn’t just affected select areas of the state: New data from the U.S. Census Bureau estimates only four of the state’s 102 counties avoided losing people from July 2019-July 2020. One of those four avoided a loss by gaining one person.
Illinois StateRockford Register-Star

New COVID-19 cases drop 26% in Illinois

Illinois reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 11,310 new cases. That's down 26% from the previous week's tally of 15,248 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Illinois ranked 11th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a...
Rockford, ILPosted by
1440 WROK

Rockford Doctor Weighs In On New Mask Guidelines

Dr. Norem joins the show every Monday morning at 7:05 to give us the latest on the coronavirus, COVID-19, and the vaccine rollout. Dr. Norem has been joining us pretty much every week for over a year now. He was explaining things during last spring's lockdown, and he's been guiding us all the way through the pandemic. We learn something new from Dr. Norem every week and this week was no exception.
Illinois StateRockford Register-Star

Illinois ends eviction moratorium

SPRINGFIELD — Gov. JB Pritzker said Monday the state would end its yearlong eviction moratorium and offer billions of dollars in new rental relief for residents. Pritzker said that by August of this year, eviction limits brought on thanks to COVID-19 will be lifted, with new housing assistance programs to be put in place.
Illinois State1470 WMBD

State COVID roundup 5/17: new cases under 1k

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — With the state of Illinois officially in the Bridge Phase of Restore Illinois and marching towards a full reopening by mid-June, the Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday announced a couple of statistics on the proper trajectory for a full reopening. For one, the 24-hour new...
Rockford, IL1440 WROK Radio

Top-Rated Camping Sites Near Rockford

Near Rockford, the top-rated camping sites. I am going to be totally honest with you, I am not a regular camper but I have done it plenty of times to know what's up. I much prefer an RV to sleeping in a tent but I have experienced both. I went...