In Brief: Business People
ROCKFORD — Goodwill Industries of Northern Illinois recently appointed Julio Capeles, Michael Iasparro and Tina Rittner to its board of directors for three-year terms. Capeles, executive director of adult education at McHenry County College in Crystal Lake, will serve on the mission services committee. He provides leadership for collaborative, strategic planning efforts for the development and improvement of programs and courses in the adult education department at McHenry.