Burlington, NC

Carteret County missing woman found safely in Burlington

By WXII12.com Web Staff
WXII 12
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCARTERET COUNTY, N.C. — A 42-year-old woman who was reported missing after failing to return to her home in Stella was found safely in Burlington Friday. Police said she had vehicle troubles.

