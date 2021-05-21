newsbreak-logo
Topical treatments for 2 chronic skin conditions could be good news for patients

By Kathleen Corso
Cover picture for the articleBOCA RATON, Fla. – There are some exciting findings in the treatment of two common and chronic skin conditions. Dermatologist Dr. Jeffrey Fromowitz said two different teams of researchers have completed phase 3 clinical trials for topical treatments: one targeting atopic dermatitis, the other psoriasis. If approved, they would allow...

Public Healthparkview.com

An innovative treatment for high risk COVID-19 patients

If you or a loved one has tested positive for COVID-19, you may be wondering what else you can do to reduce your risk of hospitalization or complications from the virus. Fortunately, there is a therapy that could give you a leg up. For more on the subject, we look to Mindy Kurtz, MBA, BSN, RN-BC, director of nursing services, Emergency Department, Parkview Health, as she discusses what monoclonal antibody infusions are, how they benefit patients and where to turn for treatment.
ScienceIdaho8.com

‘Lost’ microbes found in ancient poop could relieve chronic illness

Scientists working with samples of ancient feces have found previously unknown microbes that could help in the fight against chronic illnesses such as diabetes. The microbes lived in our ancestors’ digestive systems, forming part of the ancient human gut microbiome, which differs significantly to those found in people living in modern industrialized societies, according to a study published in the journal Nature on Wednesday.
Fitnesseasyhealthoptions.com

Reduce psoriasis skin symptoms with the 5:2 diet

Psoriasis is an incredibly difficult autoimmune disease to manage. Not only can it result in thick, red, itchy skin plaques that not only feel uncomfortable — but can make someone suffering from the condition uncomfortable about showing their skin. It can also cause misery below the skin including joint pain and inflamed tendons.
HealthNIH Director's Blog

Heapy To Lecture June 8 on Tech-Based Treatment for Chronic Pain

The National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health (NCCIH) invites you to the second and final lecture of spring 2021 within our Integrative Medicine Research Lecture Series. On Tuesday, June 8 from noon to 1 p.m. ET, Alicia Heapy, Ph.D., will present “Cooperative Pain Education and Self-Management (COPES): A Technology-Assisted...
Skin CareHealthline

Acupuncture for Acne: Treat Your Skin with This Ancient Treatment

If you grapple with acne, you may have tried what feels like every topical treatment and medication available to get it under control. If that’s the case for you, it might be time to consider acupuncture. Acupuncture is a Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) practice that’s been around for centuries. It’s...
Skin CareSentinel

The Wound And Skin Infection Treatment Market To Witness An Overhaul Amidst Innovations

The Wound And Skin Infection Treatment Market report by Persistence Market Research throws light on the fact that the healthcare industry is more towards value-based care and continuous improvements based on the feedback. The mainstreaming of this practice is increasing all through. As such, the healthcare providers could make way for customized, lasting, and effective solutions to render utmost care to patients.
DrinksMedscape News

Why Do Patients With Chronic Hepatitis C Drink Alcohol?

Julius M. Wilder; Donna M. Evon; Rae Jean Proeschold-Bell; Jia Yao; Malik Muhammed Sohail; Donna Niedzwiecki; Christina Makarushka; Terra Hodge; Andrew J. Muir. Alcohol consumption in the setting of chronic HCV is associated with accelerated progression towards cirrhosis, increased risk of hepatocellular carcinoma and higher mortality. This analysis contextualizes how sociodemographic factors, chronic pain and depression relate to the motivations of individuals with chronic HCV to consume alcohol. We conducted a secondary analysis of baseline data from the Hep ART trial of behavioural interventions on alcohol use among patients with HCV. Alcohol consumption was measured using the Drinking Motives Questionnaire and a novel 6-item measure of pain-related drinking motives. Statistical analyses performed included ANOVA for bivariate analyses and multivariable ordinary least-squares linear regression. At study baseline, 181 participants had an average age of 55 years; the majority (66.7%) reported beyond-minor pain; and a third (37%) met criteria for depression; drinking motives were higher for individuals with beyond-minor pain (means 9.9 vs. 4.6, p < .001) and who met criteria for depression (means 10.9 vs. 6.4, p < .001) when using the pain-related drinking motives items. Average pain(coef = 1.0410067141 < .001) was significantly associated with increased motives to drink to relieve pain in the full baseline model specification controlling for all covariates using ordinary at least squares; depression (coef = 7.06; 95% CI 1.32, 12.81; p = .016) was significantly associated with increased non-pain-related motives to drink. From baseline to 3-month follow-up, compared to participants who had mean average pain scores among the sample, motives to drink to relieve pain decreased in participants who had higher average pain scores (coef = –0.30; 95% CI –0.59, −0.01; p = .40). Physical pain and depression are associated with increased motives to consume alcohol. Patients with chronic liver disease should be screened for chronic pain and depression and, if present, referred to pain specialists or co-managed in partnership with pain specialists in hepatology clinics.
Skin CarePride Publishing

Why skin issues in patients of color are neglected, mistreated

With cosmetic procedures in high demand during the pandemic, Cedars-Sinai dermatologist Jasmine Obioha, MD, has seen an unfortunate side effect: botched treatments for patients of color. When performed improperly, procedures such as chemical peels and laser hair removal can inflame and darken melanin-rich skin of color. “I’ve had patients come...
Drinkscrarydrug.com

Just 1 in 10 People With Alcohol Problems Get Treatment

MONDAY, May 24, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Americans with drinking problems are rarely referred for treatment, even though most say a doctor has asked about their alcohol use, a new study finds. The study is not the first to uncover low rates of treatment for alcohol use disorders (AUDs) --...
Beauty & FashionBBC

Google AI tool can help patients identify skin conditions

Google has unveiled a tool that uses artificial intelligence to help spot skin, hair and nail conditions, based on images uploaded by patients. A trial of the "dermatology assist tool", unveiled at the tech giant's annual developer conference, Google IO, should launch later this year, it said. The app has...
Skin Carehauteliving.com

JuVaShape Body Contouring: A Non-Invasive Skin Tightening Treatment

Mindy DiPietro and Dr. Kathleen Marc have been dubbed The Dynamic Duo of Aesthetics by Florida Weekly. Since joining forces in 2017, Dr. Marc and Mindy have combined their expertise to create the ultimate luxury Medical Spa experience at Aesthetic Treatment Centers. Haute Beauty experts at Aesthetic Treatment Centers introduce JuVaShape body contouring to target fat cells, stretch marks, and cellulite.
Skin Carehealio.com

New treatments provide combined cosmetic, functional eye care

ATLANTA — Treatment and procedure options that offer both cosmetic and functional ocular improvements have increased in recent years, providing better quality-of-life care, according to a presenter at this year’s SECO meeting. “We’re seeing scope expansion and changes occur across the country with what doctors of optometry can do,” Chris...