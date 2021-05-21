newsbreak-logo
Upcoming SPAC Hearing Signals Increased Scrutiny

By PYMNTS
 3 days ago
The House Financial Services Committee will hold a hearing on special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) on Monday (May 24), another sign of the growing government interest in scrutinizing SPACs. As Reuters reported Friday (May 21), the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has increased its focus on SPACs recently, through public...

Boston, MA
ABOUT

Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.

 https://www.pymnts.com
